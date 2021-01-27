Stamps.com Inc (STMP) CEO of subsidiary ShipStation James Nathan Jones Sold $18.1 million of Shares

CEO of subsidiary ShipStation of Stamps.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Nathan Jones (insider trades) sold 75,031 shares of STMP on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $241.35 a share. The total sale was $18.1 million.

Stamps.com Inc provides internet-based postage solutions. Its customers use the Company's service to mail and ship a variety of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range United States Postal Service mail classes. Stamps.com Inc has a market cap of $4.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $238.330000 with a P/E ratio of 29.53 and P/S ratio of 6.24. Stamps.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Stamps.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Stamps.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Sales Officer Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of STMP stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $220. The price of the stock has increased by 8.33% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of STMP stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $202.17. The price of the stock has increased by 17.89% since.

