The Walt Disney Co (DIS) SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy Sold $4.3 million of Shares

January 27, 2021 | About: DIS -3.85%

SEVP-CFO of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christine M Mccarthy (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of DIS on 01/25/2021 at an average price of $172 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $295.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $163.030000 with and P/S ratio of 4.53. The dividend yield of The Walt Disney Co stocks is 0.55%. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of DIS stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $172. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.22% since.
  • SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $177.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.02% since.
  • SEVP-CFO Christine M Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of DIS stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $173. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman Robert A Iger sold 494,943 shares of DIS stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $175.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.31% since.

