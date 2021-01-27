Bloom Energy Corp (BE) EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman Sold $918,299 of Shares

EVP & CTO of Bloom Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Swaminathan Venkataraman (insider trades) sold 23,426 shares of BE on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $39.2 a share. The total sale was $918,299.

Bloom Energy Corp has a market cap of $6.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.350000 with and P/S ratio of 6.54. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Bloom Energy Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of BE stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $38.88. The price of the stock has increased by 1.21% since.

EVP of Engineering & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 126,667 shares of BE stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $35.29. The price of the stock has increased by 11.5% since.

EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 145,402 shares of BE stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $28.99. The price of the stock has increased by 35.74% since.

EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of BE stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $27.76. The price of the stock has increased by 41.75% since.

