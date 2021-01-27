2u Inc (TWOU) COO Mark Chernis Sold $895,440 of Shares

COO of 2u Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Chernis (insider trades) sold 20,500 shares of TWOU on 01/26/2021 at an average price of $43.68 a share. The total sale was $895,440.

2U Inc is engaged in providing cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Its platform enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to qualified students anywhere. 2U Inc has a market cap of $2.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.290000 with and P/S ratio of 3.62. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 2U Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of TWOU stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $43.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.76% since.

Chief Legal Officer Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of TWOU stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $43.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWOU, click here