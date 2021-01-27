Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Penumbra, Lizhi, Bit Digital, and 9F, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Penumbra, Inc. (: PEN), Lizhi, Inc. ( LIZI), Bit Digital, Inc. ( BTBT), and 9F, Inc. ( JFU). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Penumbra is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices for patients suffering from stroke and other vascular and neurovascular diseases.

Until recently, one of the Company’s flagship products was the “Jet 7 Xtra Flex,” an aspiration catheter designed to be inserted into an affected artery, navigated to a blood clot, and used to suck the clot out of the patient’s body. The Jet 7 Xtra Flex was introduced to the U.S. market in July 2019 and quickly became a “growth driver” for the Company, a key source of new revenues.

The truth emerged through a series of disclosures that caused Penumbra’s stock price to fall and investors to suffer substantial losses.

Most recently, on December 15, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it was issuing an “urgent” and “voluntary” recall of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex because the catheter “may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use” which could lead to injury or death.

In response, Penumbra’s stock price fell 7%, from $188.82 per share on December 15, 2020 to $174.98 per share on December 16, 2020, a decline of $13.84 per share.

The complaint, filed on January 15, 2021, alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Jet 7 Xtra Flex’s safety, as well as the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Among other things, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra’s public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On or about January 17, 2020 the company conducted its IPO, selling 4.1 million Lizhi ADSs at $11.00 per ADS. Defendants generated approximately $45 million in gross offering proceeds from their sale of Lizhi’s securities in the IPO.

By the commencement of this action, Lizhi shares are trading below $4 per share, a decline of over 63% from the offering price.

The complaint, filed on January 20, 2021, alleges that the registration statement for the IPO contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the IPO, the coronavirus was already ravaging China, the home base, principal market, and significant hub for Lizhi, its employees, and its customers; (2) the complications associated with the coronavirus were already negatively affecting Lizhi’s business, as employees and customers contracted the virus, lost employment, or otherwise experienced difficulty in generating, publishing, and monetizing the content critical to Lizhi’s platform; (3) even prior to the IPO, Lizhi employees and customers complained of, and to, Lizhi, which harmed the Company’s reputation and financial condition and prospects; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Bit Digital is a holding company that purports to engage in the bitcoin mining business through its wholly owned subsidiaries in U.S. and Hong Kong.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates “a fake crypto currency business” “designed to steal funds from investors.” Though the Company claims “it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China,” J Capital alleged that “is simply not possible” and stated that “[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there.”

On this news, Bit Digital’s stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021.

The complaint, filed on January 20, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

In August 2019, defendants held the IPO, selling approximately 8.9 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to the investing public at $9.50 per ADS, pursuant to the Registration Statement

By the commencement of this action, the Company’s shares trade significantly below the IPO price.

The complaint, filed on January 20, 2021, alleges that the materials supporting the Offering, and defendants throughout the Class Period, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the purported value and benefits of the Company’s financial institution partners and its tri-party cooperation business model did not in fact exist and/or were materially overstated, given that 9F and Property and Casualty Company Limited (“PICC”) had been engaged in an ongoing contractual dispute regarding payment of service fees under the Cooperation Agreement; (2) the collectability of service fees owed to 9F by PICC under the Cooperation Agreement was in doubt and at serious risk of non-payment; (3) there was a significant risk that PICC would no longer provide credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s platform, business model, reputation and financial results had been materially impaired; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

