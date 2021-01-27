Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the Three-Month Period and Financial Year Ended October 31, 2020

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:CXI; OTCBB:CURN), announces its financial results and management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months and year ended October 31, 2020 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .



On March 11, 2020 the World Health Organization (“WHO”) officially declared COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus, a pandemic. Measures enacted to curtail COVID-19 by various governments have significantly impacted travel and tourism, and therefore the demand for foreign currencies. The Company has experienced a material decline in revenue as a result. While the Company continues to operate, it is not possible to reliably estimate the duration and severity of these consequences as well as their impact on the financial position and results of future periods.

Randolph Pinna, CEO of the Company, stated “Despite the many challenges that the coronavirus pandemic has presented to the business, including an unprecedented curtailment in banknote demand due to international travel restrictions, it has galvanized management to execute on its diversification strategy. We are ever-more confident in the future of Exchange Bank of Canada, as it enters the ‘scale-up’ phase in the corporate payments space. The acquisition that was completed in the third quarter was a key catalyst in this respect, and we are gaining momentum with the addition of new salespeople in the first quarter of 2021. In the U.S., we have been adding to our wholesale customer base of financial institutions throughout the entire year. They are attracted to our proprietary platform that integrates with their systems, and our multi-product offering. The market for banknotes is consolidating, and this will provide CXI with the ability to grow its revenue more quickly as activity returns. We have maintained strong liquidity throughout this period, and are well-positioned to execute our diversification strategy while also capitalizing on our already significant share of the banknote market as travel restrictions abate. I want to acknowledge the loyalty and great effort from our employees in a very challenging time.”

Corporate and Operational Highlights for 2020:

Management completed a new three-year, strategic plan in October that focuses on growing its payments business and expansion in banknote markets globally. The plan was developed with the objective of returning to profitability despite conservative assumptions around an eventual recovery in its core banknote business. As part of the strategy, the Company chose to permanently close 11 of its retail locations, that in conjunction with other initiatives, including a consolidation in senior management, resulted in $1.1M in charges for restructuring and impairment in the fourth quarter.

The Company incurred a loss provision of $1.7M in fiscal 2020 related to a customer that went bankrupt during the year. This is an unusual event as the Company has a strong repayment history with its customer base. Notwithstanding that, additional measures were implemented to reduce its credit exposure and to prevent a loss outside of the Company’s risk appetite from recurring.

On July 29 th , the Company’s subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, completed its purchase of the assets of Denarius Financial Group, a successful corporate payments business operating in the province of Quebec. EBC acquired approximately 450 new customer relationships in the transaction that added $0.3M in revenue for the year-ended October 31, 2020.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with $58M in net equity at the end of the fiscal year, and $48M in net current assets, most of which is in cash. The Company has sufficient liquidity to carry out its strategic plan, and is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities.



Financial Highlights for the Three-month Period Ended October 31, 2020 compared to the Three-month Period Ended October 31, 2019:

Revenue decreased 57% or $6.5 million to $4.9 million for the three-month period ended October 31, 2020, as the ongoing pandemic caused a decline in the banknotes segment of 64%, partially offset by an increase in the payments segment of 52%;

A net operating loss of $1.9 million in the three-month period ended October 31, 2020 compared to $0.8 million in net operating income for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019. Operating expenses declined by 29%, as cost reduction efforts mitigated a significant amount of the revenue decline. Normalizing for the adoption of IFRS 16 on November 1, 2019, the net operating loss on a comparable basis would have been $2.4 million in the three-month period ended October 31, 2020;

Other expenses included $1.1M in restructuring and impairment charges, and $0.7M for a loss provision related to a customer’s bankruptcy, partially offset by $0.3M in income for government grants for the three-month period ended October 31, 2020;

A net loss of $2.3 million in the three-month period ended October 31, 2020 compared to a net profit of $1.8 million for the three-month period ended October 31, 2019; and

A net loss per share of ($0.35) on a basic and fully diluted basis for the three-month period ended October 31, 2020, compared to earnings per share of $0.28 in the three-month period ended October 31, 2019.



Financial Highlights for the financial year Ended October 31, 2020 compared to the financial year Ended October 31, 2019:

Revenue decreased 40% or $16.8 million to $25.0 million for the year ended October 31, 2020, as demand for banknotes was significantly impacted by the steep decline in travel due to the pandemic, leading to a 45% decrease in the banknote segment, more than offsetting growth in the payments segment of 29%;





A net operating loss of $4.0 million in the year ended October 31, 2020 compared to $6.2 million net operating income for the year ended October 31, 2019;





A net loss of $8.5 million in the year ended October 31, 2020 compared to net income of $2.9 million for the year ended October 31, 2019; and





A net loss per share of $1.33 on a basic and fully diluted basis for the year ended October 31, 2020, compared to earnings per share of $0.46 in the year ended October 31, 2019.



As demonstrated in the table below, seasonality is reflected in the timing of when foreign currencies are in greater or lower demand. In a normal operating year there is seasonality to the Company's operations with higher revenues generated from March until September and lower revenues from October to February. This coincides with peak tourism seasons in North America when there are generally more travelers entering and leaving the United States and Canada. The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the ability for people to travel, and therefore the three-month periods ending April 30, 2020, July 31, 2020, and October 31, 2020 are not indicative of typical seasonality.

Selected Financial Data

Three-months ending Revenue Net operating income (loss) Net income (loss) Total assets Total equity Earnings (loss) per share (diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ 10/31/2020 4,935,917 (1,852,195) (3,465,632) 85,758,517 58,229,735 (0.54) 7/31/2020 3,879,873 (1,993,117) (2,274,719) 96,105,961 61,462,798 (0.35) 4/30/2020 6,323,344 (2,316,356) (2,942,948) 99,263,039 62,965,874 (0.43) 1/31/2020 9,874,289 1,162,930 159,274 108,319,219 66,323,630 0.02 10/31/2019 11,469,079 1,863,442 769,393 82,729,714 66,329,035 0.13 7/31/2019 12,402,484 2,935,899 1,820,768 81,719,233 65,447,949 0.28 4/30/2019 9,460,809 1,081,292 507,370 82,267,884 63,022,825 0.08 1/31/2019 8,451,671 271,410 (172,811) 82,045,951 62,678,990 (0.03) 10/31/2018 10,270,234 1,724,576 995,967 73,267,274 62,721,937 0.17

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call on January 28, 2021 at 8:30 AM (EST). To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

Toll Free: 1-855-336-7594

Conference ID number: 7280618

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CEIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

