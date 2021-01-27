>
The CEO of Lleida.net, Sisco Sapena, increases his position in the company with the purchase of 15.800 new shares

January 27, 2021 | About: XPAR:ALLLN -1.85% OTCPK:LLEIF +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0%

PR Newswire

MADRID, Jan. 28, 2021

MADRID, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF), Sisco Sapena, has increased this week his position in the company, with the purchase of 15,800 new shares.

The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.21 euros, and a total approximate value of 98,200 euros.

According to information communicated to the market, Sapena's stake now stands at 37.59 percent of the company's total.

The purchase was executed after the announcement of the company's annual results, and those corresponding to the fourth quarter of 2020, in accordance with the stock market regulations, which state that managers of listed companies cannot buy shares in the 30 calendar days prior to the publication of the Earning Results.

Last Monday, Lleida.net announced a 20 percent increase in sales in 2020, to 16.42 million euros.

These sales were driven by its Software as a Service (Saas) division, which, as a result of changes in user behaviour following the COVID-19 pandemic, grew by 59 percent during the year, to 5.69 million.

"As the founder of the company 26 years ago, I am the first person to have consistently invested in it year after year. Now more than ever, I am convinced that Lleida.net has years of success ahead of it, both in the stock market and in the certified electronic signature industry", explained Sapena.

Lleida.net is listed on BME Growth, Euronext Growth in Paris and on the OTCQX Best Market segment in New York.

