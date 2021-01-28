US Indexes End Lower Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,303.17 on Wednesday with a loss of 633.87 points or -2.05%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,750.77 for a loss of 98.85 points or -2.57%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,270.60 for a loss of 355.47 points or -2.61%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 37.21 for a gain of 14.19 points or 61.64%.

Wednesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes ended sharply lower Wednesday. U.S. trading saw increased volatility with the VIX up 61.64%. Volatility and losses were influenced by some extreme gains from GameStop (NYSE:GME) and other names which have previously held large short bets. Short sellers actively closed out positions as rising valuations led to short losses.

Earnings reports continued to top headlines in one of the busiest reporting weeks for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Boeing (NYSE:BA): Revenue of $15.3 billion decreased -14.6% year over year and missed estimates by $60 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of -$14.65 missed estimates by $13.57 and non-GAAP EPS of -$15.25 missed estimates by $13.62. The company reported a record annual loss.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its most profitable quarter ever. Revenue of $111.43 billion increased 21.4% year over year and beat estimates by $8.19 billion. FQ1 GAAP EPS of $1.68 beat estimates by $0.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its first full year of profitability. Revenue of $10.74 billion increased 45.5% year over year and beat estimates by $280 million. Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.24 missed estimates by $0.54 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 missed estimates by $0.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB): Revenue of $28.07 billion increased 33.2% year over year and beat estimates by $1.64 billion. Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.88 beat estimates by $0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T): Revenue of $45.7 billion decreased -2.4% year over year and beat estimates by $1.21 billion. Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.95 missed estimates by $2.41 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beat estimates by $0.02.

In other news:

President Biden is halting U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism alert following the Capitol riot.

The MBA Mortgage Applications Index decreased -4.1%. The MBA's average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 2.95% from 2.92%.

Durable goods orders increased 0.2% in December. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 0.7%. Durable goods orders excluding defense increased 0.5%.

Crude oil inventory decreased 9.9 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held auctions for 105-day bills at a rate of 0.075%, 154-day bills at a rate of 0.080% and two-year notes at a rate of 0.049%.

The Federal Open Market Committee concluded its two-day meeting. The Committee held the federal funds rate unchanged at 0% to 0.25%. The Committee also suggested it does not have plans to increase rates or taper asset purchases in the near term.

Across the board:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) gained 134.84%

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) gained 43.45%

43.45% Exxon (NYSE:XOM) down -1.13%

Semiconductors led losses and all major sectors were lower

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,108.70 for a loss of 41.16 points or -1.91%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,229.29 for a loss of 3.93 points or -0.32%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,615.47 for a loss of 350.81 points or -2.34%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,518.59 for a loss of 129.55 points or -1.34%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,367.26 for a loss of 61.05 points or -2.51%; the S&P 100 at 1,731.89 for a loss of -43.92 points or -2.47%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,112.65 for a loss of 377.54 points or -2.80%; the Russell 3000 at 2,256.13 for a loss of 59.58 points or -2.57%; the Russell 1000 at 2,118.69 for a loss of 57.03 points or -2.62%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,424.25 for a loss of 1,031.52 points or -2.55%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 703.84 for a loss of 13.39 points or -1.87%.

