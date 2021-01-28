10,442 Screens: TAATâ„¢ Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) ( TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that as part of its continued launch initiatives for TAAT™, the Company has procured a 60-day video advertisement slot across a network of gasoline pump displays consisting of 10,442 screens across 1,087 chain and independent gas stations in Ohio. The 15-second advertisement targeted towards legal-aged smokers, which is shown below and can also be accessed by clicking here , has been playing on all network displays approximately once every four minutes since Monday January 25, 2021 and it is expected to garner a total of approximately 18.8 million impressions over the campaign’s duration.



Now that TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol are being sold at tobacco retail stores across the state of Ohio, the Company’s objective is to promote TAAT™ more aggressively and cultivate macro-level awareness of the brand and product among legal-aged smokers through high-visibility campaigns on “out-of-home” media channels. The current video advertisement campaign directs viewers to the TryTAAT landing page ( http://trytaat.com ), where legal-aged smokers can request a sample pack of the TAAT™ variety of their choice. By driving traffic to the TryTAAT landing page, the Company anticipates that it can prompt new sample pack requests from legal-aged smokers, who can also be notified when the Company’s online storefront launches. Moreover, the Company believes that by advertising TAAT™ in a setting in which tobacco products are commonly sold, legal-aged smokers who request TAAT™ at points of sale which do not currently carry the product could create awareness of and indicate demand for TAAT™ among decision-makers for tobacco retailers.

On Monday January 25, 2021, the Company began an advertising campaign for TAAT™ on pump displays at 1,087 gas stations across Ohio, directing legal-aged smokers to visit the TryTAAT landing page to request a free TAAT™ sample pack

In the United States, products in the tobacco category are most commonly sold through and advertised in convenience and gas station points of sale. In a 2017 study published in the Preventive Medicine scholarly journal, it was concluded that nearly 6 in 10 smokers last purchased cigarettes from convenience stores and gas stations, with these retailer categories comprising more than two thirds of the most common purchase locations (69.1%), followed by tobacco discount stores (9.9%), drug stores (5.0%), supermarkets (4.9%), and liquor stores (3.6%)¹. As of 2020, approximately 93% of Americans live within a few minutes of a convenience store, and about 80% of all convenience stores in the country are also gas stations². Given the significant role of gas stations in tobacco retailing in the United States, the Company is strategically placing a focus on this channel in its efforts to commercialize TAAT™ as an alternative to incumbent products in the tobacco industry.

Over 10,000 gas pump displays in the state of Ohio are showing the Company’s 15-second advertisement for TAAT™, as shown in the video which can be accessed by clicking the above thumbnail. This video clip can also be accessed by clicking here .

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “Considering that more than two thirds of cigarette purchases in the United States take place in a convenience store or gas station, and about four out of five convenience stores are also gas stations, building awareness of the TAAT™ brand among legal-aged smokers who patronize gas stations is a very important part of our early-stage marketing. Because TAAT™ is already sold across our initial market of Ohio, running a video advertisement campaign like this allows us to build upon the traction we have gained to date in the tobacco category. We began the campaign this week as a matter of timing strategy, because TAAT™ has been available for purchase at retail in Ohio for about one month now, and we will soon launch our online store which will allow legal-aged smokers in dozens of states including Ohio to purchase TAAT™ online. By directing legal-aged smokers who view our ad to the TryTAAT landing page, we anticipate that we could accumulate an even larger database of legal-aged smokers who have requested a sample pack of TAAT™, to whom we can promote the online store once it launches, in accordance with our privacy policy. We are excited to be advertising TAAT™ through mainstream ‘out-of-home’ channels such as gas pump displays, and we look forward to seeing the impact it could have on our continued launch in the state of Ohio.”

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion¹ global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

