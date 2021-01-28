>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4ᵗʰ Quarter 2020 Earnings

January 28, 2021 | About: CEFC +0%

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $1,237,000, or $.31 per share compared to fourth quarter 2019 net income of $1,316,000, or $.33 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 11.91% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 13.51% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income increased $133,000, or 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily due to interest and accretion of fees from Paycheck Protection Program loans. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in late March in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Operating expenses increased by $59,000, or 2.1% primarily due to the absence of FDIC insurance expense small bank assessment credits that were received in the prior year.

The provision for loan losses expense was $200,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to none for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision expense primarily relates to specific reserve allocations to pandemic-affected borrowers.

Total assets were $547.8 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $504.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to $31.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans outstanding at December 31, 2020 compared to zero at December 31, 2019. Total loans of $409.1 million increased $23.4 million, or 6.1% year over year.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):
Quarter Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020 2019 2020 2019
Return on Equity (ROE) 11.91% 13.51% 10.82% 13.51%
Return on Assets (ROA) 0.90% 1.02% 0.81% 0.97%
Net Interest Margin 3.02% 3.15% 3.07% 3.03%
December 31,
2020 2019
Non-performing Assets Ratio 1.35% 0.70%
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.99% 9.26%
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.50% 14.18%
Book Value Per Share$10.42 $9.77
Market Value Per Share$9.25 $11.45
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
Quarter Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020 2019 2020 2019
Interest Income$4,626,763 $4,958,167 $19,028,433 $20,060,797
Interest Expense 722,502 1,186,712 3,507,989 5,371,110
Net Interest Income 3,904,261 3,771,455 15,520,444 14,689,687
Provision for loan losses 200,000 - 1,450,000 -
Non-interest income 606,595 612,663 2,216,653 2,510,428
Operating Expenses 2,812,374 2,753,346 11,063,677 11,111,539
Income before taxes 1,498,482 1,630,772 5,223,420 6,088,576
Income tax expense 261,500 314,500 859,000 1,070,000
Net Income$1,236,982 $1,316,272 $4,364,420 $5,018,576
Net Income per share – diluted$0.31 $0.33 $1.10 $1.27
Dividends declared$0.14 $0.13 $0.56 $0.52
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):
December 31,
2020 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents$42,773,240 $21,807,616
Time deposits with other banks 24,337,000 31,956,000
Securities 45,738,432 38,214,458
Loans 409,106,743 385,691,917
Allowance for loan losses (4,215,192) (2,751,767)
Loans, net 404,891,551 382,940,150
Premises and equipment, net 8,148,851 8,343,479
Other assets 21,890,497 21,676,803
Total Assets$547,779,571 $504,938,506
Liabilities
Deposits$450,901,065 $390,063,519
Other borrowings 39,480,000 59,501,813
Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000
Other liabilities 2,658,928 3,216,264
Total Liabilities 506,442,993 466,184,596
Equity
Total Equity 41,336,578 38,753,910
Total Liabilities and Equity$547,779,571 $504,938,506


Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528

ti?nf=ODE0MjU5MyMzOTQ3NzM4IzIwMTc1OTE=
522151a3-04d5-4615-a885-bbfcf8dd6b8b

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)