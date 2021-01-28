W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

CUSIP 92936U109

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 2a Box 3 Box 1b Box 2b Box 5 Record Date Payment

Date Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Capital Gain

Distributions Nondividend

Distributions Qualified

Dividends(1) Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain(2) Section

199A

Dividends(3) 12/31/19 1/15/20 $1.0380 $0.8254263 $0.2125737 $0.0000000 $0.0023123 $0.0502731 $0.8231140 3/31/20 4/15/20 $1.0400 $0.8270167 $0.2129833 $0.0000000 $0.0023168 $0.0503700 $0.8247000 6/30/20 7/15/20 $1.0420 $0.8286072 $0.2133929 $0.0000000 $0.0023212 $0.0504669 $0.8262859 9/30/20 10/15/20 $1.0440 $0.8301976 $0.2138024 $0.0000000 $0.0023257 $0.0505637 $0.8278719





(1) Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. (3) Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

