>
W. P. Carey Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

January 28, 2021 | About: NYSE:WPC -1.78%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2020. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of W. P. Carey dividends.

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

CUSIP 92936U109


FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 1b

Box 2b

Box 5

Record Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Nondividend
Distributions

Qualified
Dividends(1)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(2)

Section
199A
Dividends(3)

12/31/19

1/15/20

$1.0380

$0.8254263

$0.2125737

$0.0000000

$0.0023123

$0.0502731

$0.8231140

3/31/20

4/15/20

$1.0400

$0.8270167

$0.2129833

$0.0000000

$0.0023168

$0.0503700

$0.8247000

6/30/20

7/15/20

$1.0420

$0.8286072

$0.2133929

$0.0000000

$0.0023212

$0.0504669

$0.8262859

9/30/20

10/15/20

$1.0440

$0.8301976

$0.2138024

$0.0000000

$0.0023257

$0.0505637

$0.8278719




(1)

Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(3)

Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.
www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-8920
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Guy Lawrence
Ross & Lawrence
212-308-3333
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-announces-tax-treatment-of-2020-dividends-301216704.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.


Comments

