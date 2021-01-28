New Year, New Pet: Petco Offers Tips for Prioritizing Pet Health and Wellness in 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a comprehensive health and wellness partner for pets and pet parents, today revealed important tips to support pet well-being in 2021. In the spirit of the new year, humans and furry friends alike are ready to start a fresh chapter, and now is the perfect time to re-evaluate old routines and ensure pet parents are setting up their four-legged family members for success.

Petco is offering key advice – for the new year and beyond – from topics like pet nutrition and safety to essential supplies and fun methods of self-expression for pets:

For more pet-related tips, visit petco.com/newpet.

*Customers will receive $35 Pals Rewards for up to two (2) exam visits per year to vet of choice.

**Petco Insurance rates vary based on plan type, pet breed, age and location and are subject to change. Pre-existing conditions are not covered. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions apply. For all terms and conditions, visit petcopetwellness.com/terms. Products, schedules, discounts and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information available at checkout. Enroll at petco.com/petco-insurance.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Contact:

Yvonne Tarrab

[email protected]

(858) 453-7845 ext. 223256

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-year-new-pet-petco-offers-tips-for-prioritizing-pet-health-and-wellness-in-2021-301216797.html

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.