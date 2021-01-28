New Year, New Pet: Petco Offers Tips for Prioritizing Pet Health and Wellness in 2021

Following the COVID-19-related pet adoption surge, Petco is helping pet parents get their furry family members off on the right paw this year
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a comprehensive health and wellness partner for pets and pet parents, today revealed important tips to support pet well-being in 2021. In the spirit of the new year, humans and furry friends alike are ready to start a fresh chapter, and now is the perfect time to re-evaluate old routines and ensure pet parents are setting up their four-legged family members for success.
Petco is offering key advice – for the new year and beyond – from topics like pet nutrition and safety to essential supplies and fun methods of self-expression for pets:
- Prioritize quality nutrition to achieve and maintain a healthy weight: As people focus on leading healthier lifestyles in the new year, the same is true for their beloved pets. Spending more time with furry friends can lead to extra spoiling, and COVID-19-related restrictions may be hindering usual exercise routines. According to recent research, roughly one in three pet parents indicate that their pet is currently overweight or obese. Maintaining a healthy weight is an important part of helping pets live long, healthy lives, and obesity can affect a wide range of health conditions such as joint stress, diabetes and high blood pressure. Petco can help assess a pet's weight, determine healthy portion sizes and find the right food to help pets achieve a healthy weight. Petco offers a curated nutrition assortment, such as Hill's weight management formulas like Hill's Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Chicken Recipe Dry Dog Food and Hill's Science Diet Adult Perfect Weight Chicken Recipe Dry Cat Food, which help pets feel fuller with high protein and less calories. Other weight management tools include slow feeders such as Harmony Mint Plastic Slow Feeder Dog Bowl, supplements like NaturVet Joint Health Soft Chews Level 3 Advanced for Dogs and active toys including Chuckit! Paraflight Dog Toy.
- Maintain pets' routine needs and keep safety top of mind: Pet parents can keep up with their pets' care with Vital Care, a paid annual plan providing pet parents with a convenient, affordable way to meet their pets' routine wellness needs. For just $19 per month, the annual plan covers unlimited teeth brushing and nail trims for dogs, as well as an option for unlimited vet exams at participating Petco locations or Pals Rewards* when you visit your own vet. Pet parents can also consider pet insurance such as Petco Insurance, which provides accident and illness coverage for dogs and cats. Offering affordable plans starting at $1 per day,** Petco Insurance gives pet parents peace of mind, helping them to be prepared for unexpected health concerns.
- Ensure new pets have all the essentials: With the substantial increase in new pet households, pet parents are searching for guidance on necessary supplies and services as they navigate pet parenthood. One of the first important steps in welcoming a new pet home is ensuring that all the essentials are covered, including, but not limited to, beds, crates, treats, leashes, collars, toys, nutrition, clean-up products and litter boxes, such as the You & Me 2-Door Folding Dog Crate, Blue Buffalo Baby Blue Natural Soft Training Savory Chicken Puppy Treats, Reddy Grey Rope Dog Leash, KONG Classic Dog Toy, WholeHearted Grain Free Chicken and Pea Recipe Dry Puppy Food, So Phresh Large Leak Guard Quilted Potty Pads and Naturally Fresh Quick-Clumping Natural Cat Litter. Pet parents should also make sure that they have a plan for grooming, training and veterinary care. Petco offers a variety of safe, convenient ways to shop, including buy online, pick up in-store and same-day delivery.
- Showcase furry friends' unique personalities: The new year is the perfect time to give four-legged family members the opportunity to let their individuality shine with apparel and accessories. A great opportunity for self-expression, Petco's new brand, Youly, offers thoughtfully-designed fashion for every pet, from "The Champion" and "The Dreamer" to "The Hipster." Whether your pet prefers classic or trendy styles, Youly's variety and accessibility cater to styles of all types of furry friends.
For more pet-related tips, visit petco.com/newpet.
*Customers will receive $35 Pals Rewards for up to two (2) exam visits per year to vet of choice.
**Petco Insurance rates vary based on plan type, pet breed, age and location and are subject to change. Pre-existing conditions are not covered. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions apply. For all terms and conditions, visit petcopetwellness.com/terms. Products, schedules, discounts and rates may vary and are subject to change. More information available at checkout. Enroll at petco.com/petco-insurance.
About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.
Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.
