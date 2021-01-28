>
Group 1 Automotive Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

January 28, 2021 | About: NYSE:GPI -6.93%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc.(NYSE: GPI), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, before market open. Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's president and chief executive officer, and the company's senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 10 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at www.group1auto.com. Click on 'Investor Relations' and then 'Events' or through this link: http://www.group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic:

1-888-317-6003

International:

1-412-317-6061

Conference ID:

9439159

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through February 18, 2021 by dialing:

Domestic:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay ID:

10150913

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Group 1 owns and operates 185 automotive dealerships, 241 franchises, and 49 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Investors please visit www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto, where Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

Investor contacts:
Sheila Roth
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
713-647-5741 | [email protected]

Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior V.P. Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
713-647-5770 | [email protected]
or
Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223 | [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-1-automotive-schedules-2020-fourth-quarter--full-year-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-301217052.html

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.


