­­IDEXX and the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Announce Landmark Initiative

Advancing diversity in veterinary medicine through nine full scholarships and integrated support

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software, announced today a landmark initiative with the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine (TUCVM), which it intends to support by a contribution of $3.6 million over six years from the IDEXX Foundation, a donor-advised fund administered by a national donor-advised fund program. This intended support represents the IDEXX Foundation's inaugural investment as part of a larger effort to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in veterinary medicine.

The TUCVM is the only veterinary medical professional program in the United States located on the campus of a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). A pioneer in veterinary medical education for 75 years, the TUCVM has a proven track record of increasing access to veterinary medical education, educating 70% of African American veterinarians.

"We are honored to support the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine with an investment from the IDEXX Foundation, designed to ensure positive student outcomes through integrated support across the student experience," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX President and Chief Executive Officer. "The past 10 years have seen tremendous growth in the diversity of the pet-owning population. Ensuring all pets have access to the highest standard of care in their communities starts with advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in veterinary medicine."

The TUCVM initiative is designed to drive comprehensive and positive outcomes for diversifying the veterinary field. The initiative includes nine full scholarships, mental health support for veterinary students, emergency funding for students in need, and monies for important capital improvements at the TUCVM facilities. Each of these elements was identified through engagement with the TUCVM leadership to maximize the positive impacts of this meaningful collaboration.

"This is the most impactful contribution that our beloved college has received in our 75 years of existence and recognizes our legacy of work training and educating students of color," said Ruby L. Perry, DVM, MS, PhD, Diplomate-ACVR, Dean of the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine. "This meaningful investment by the IDEXX Foundation will help our students realize their dreams of becoming veterinarians."

About the IDEXX Foundation

The IDEXX Foundation is a donor-advised fund administered by a national donor-advised fund program. The IDEXX Foundation's mission is to create positive, lasting impacts for people, animals, and the environment through inclusive and outcomes-focused initiatives in communities around the world. In addition to creating opportunities for the diverse leaders of tomorrow, the IDEXX Foundation also prioritizes projects that improve access to veterinary care for underserved communities, disaster relief, and animal-assisted therapy, and cultivates community-focused solutions to the global challenges of access to safe water, impacts of climate change, and food security.

Corporate Responsibility at IDEXX

Corporate responsibility is fundamental to how IDEXX operates as a business, employer, supplier, customer, and member of the community. The company prioritizes investments that support its Purpose and Guiding Principles and is committed to the highest ethical standards, empowering and rewarding employees, promoting a culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion, and seeking to enhance environmental sustainability in its facilities and operations.

For more information about our approach to corporate responsibility, visit idexx.com/en/about-idexx/corporate-responsibility.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency, and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit idexx.com.

About the Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine

Located in Alabama as one of the state's two accredited veterinary programs, it was envisioned in 1944 by Dr. Frederick D. Patterson, founder of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), and officially established at Tuskegee in 1945. It is the only veterinary medical professional program located on the campus of a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the United States. The College's primary mission is to provide an environment that fosters a spirit of active, independent, and self-directed learning, intellectual curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, ethics, and leadership; and promotes teaching, research, and service in veterinary medicine and related disciplines. For more information, visit tuskegee.edu/vetmed.

Media relations

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-and-the-tuskegee-university-college-of-veterinary-medicine-announce-landmark-initiative-301216805.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.