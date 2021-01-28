The Athletic And BetMGM Announce Exclusive Sports Betting Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athletic, a leading digital sports media company, and BetMGM have agreed to a partnership in which BetMGM has become The Athletic's exclusive sports betting partner in the United States. Key details of the agreement include the creation of The Athletic Betting Hub, a new content vertical for The Athletic, as well as further in-depth content and product integrations between the two companies.

"BetMGM has pioneered the online gaming industry and as we sought to establish The Athletic as a home for great betting content, we knew there would be no better partner," said Evan Parker, The Athletic's General Manager of Content Operations. "As we collaborate on this new venture, we share a joint vision for how to seamlessly blend media, analysis and betting into unique, premium experiences for The Athletic subscribers."

With more than one million subscribers around the world, The Athletic's readers have access to coverage of nearly 300 professional sports and collegiate teams and clubs in the U.S., Canada and the UK. An editorial team of more than 400 full-time writers has produced thousands of articles and contributes to more than 100 podcasts.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "The Athletic has an incredibly engaged and loyal readership and we look forward to introducing their fans to the BetMGM sports betting brand. They also have an outstanding product and, through integrations and collaboration, this partnership complements The Athletic's premium offering."

The Athletic's betting hub will feature sports betting content with integrated live odds and exclusive offers powered by BetMGM. This includes betting analysis and original reporting across its written, audio and video platforms. BetMGM and The Athletic will also collaborate across digital and social platforms to create an immersive betting experience for sports fans.

The BetMGM mobile app is currently live in 10 states and is available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com . BetMGM offers user-friendly sports betting experiences, making it easy to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM users, in legal playing states, the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. Those resorts include Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, Beau Rivage in Mississippi and MGM National Harbor in Maryland. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About The Athletic

The Athletic is a direct-to-consumer digital sports media company committed to helping subscribers experience storytelling in a whole new way. Founded in 2016, The Athletic has more than 600 full-time employees and covers nearly 300 professional sports and collegiate teams and clubs in the US, Canada, and the UK. The Athletic's newsroom has produced thousands of in-depth articles and is home to more than 100 podcasts. The Athletic is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in New York, London and Melbourne.

The Athletic was advised by Bettor Capital, an online gaming focused investment and consulting firm headquartered in New Jersey.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts' U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/ .

