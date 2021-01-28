>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Camtek Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Release and Conference Call for February 9, 2021

January 28, 2021 | About: XTAE:CAMT -0.14% FRA:CMZ -9.62% NAS:CAMT +0% STU:CMZ -6.93%

PR Newswire

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The Company will also host a video conference call on the same day via Zoom, starting at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the video call, please visit a link on Camtek's website at:

http://www.camtek.com/investors/overview

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay on Camtek's website beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Camtek's systems inspect and measure wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end, and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing).

Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS and RF, serving the industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs and foundries.

Camtek's world-class sales and customer support infrastructure is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 646 201 9246

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camtek-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-release-and-conference-call-for-february-9-2021-301217017.html

SOURCE Camtek Ltd


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)