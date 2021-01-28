Zillow Group to Present at Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced that it will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference on Feb. 11, 2021.

Zillow Group co-founder and CEO Rich Barton will participate in a fireside chat, moderated by Goldman Sachs' Heath Terry, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. on Thursday, Feb. 11. Both live and replay versions of the webcast will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations website .

About Zillow Group:

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the U.S., Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

