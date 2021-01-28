Broadridge Launches ESG Advisory Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To better help companies and investors enhance their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, and Third Economy, a leader in sustainable investment research and advisory services, have launched an ESG Advisory Service. This new service, leveraging proprietary data, will help corporate issuers and asset managers improve sustainability strategies while effectively positioning their ESG programs with stakeholders.

"Companies are making corporate responsibility initiatives part of their business strategy as more retail and institutional investors raise ESG concerns and seek the long-term performance advantages and benefits of ESG-focused businesses," said Dorothy Flynn, President of Corporate Issuer Solutions at Broadridge. "Investors and other stakeholders are increasingly looking at ESG disclosures as a fundamental expectation, driving the need for additional connectivity between companies, investors and other stakeholders."

This new ESG Advisory Service combines Broadridge's data, technology and communications expertise and Third Economy's proprietary methodology for systematically evaluating sustainable investment efforts of companies, enabling clients to move from strategy through execution to communication by:

Benchmarking ESG efforts to peers and industry best practices to identify areas for improvement

Aligning ESG capabilities with emerging frameworks and standards, such as Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Creating a roadmap for companies' ESG journeys, including policy and program development; metrics for measuring performance over time; ESG goals; and corresponding goal results disclosures

Enhancing an ESG program through all aspects of shareholder communications, including ESG and Sustainability reports, proxy statements, and annual reports, and delivering them on the channels that investors and other stakeholders prefer and expect

Calculating carbon footprints and setting long-term environmental impact reduction goals and help improve ESG ratings

Helping asset managers align corporate ESG strategies with product development

Broadridge further assists issuers and asset managers in transforming their investor communications by optimizing print while accelerating digital and paperless adoption – essential components of an ESG strategy.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4.5 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than U.S. $10 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About Third Economy

Third Economy is a sustainable investment research and consulting firm founded in 2018 by Chad Spitler, a former BlackRock executive. It works with corporations, investors and other segments of the financial industry to analyze how sustainability factors impact financial value. Third Economy helps corporate and institutional investor clients leverage this understanding to enhance and promote their own capabilities, thus building a more sustainable economy. Learn more at thirdeconomy.com.

