Conner Named Vice President Of FERC And RTO Strategy & Policy

January 28, 2021 | About: NAS:AEP +0%

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) has named Amanda Riggs Conner vice president – FERC and RTO Strategy & Policy, effective Jan. 30.

Conner will be responsible for ensuring AEP's generation and grid development businesses are represented in policy matters at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and Regional Transmission Organizations (RTO). She will report to Antonio Smyth, senior vice president – Grid Solutions.

Conner, 46, currently serves as managing director in AEP's Washington, D.C., office, focusing on FERC and federal legislative issues. She began working for AEP in 2012 as senior counsel in the Legal Department, representing the company in PJM transmission owner committees and handling transmission formula rate and market based rate issues before FERC.

"Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with federal regulatory and policy issues that will strengthen our efforts as we continue making investments in the energy solutions that improve service to our customers," Smyth said.

Prior to joining AEP, Conner held a counsel position at Orrick, where she represented renewable developers in project finance and related matters before FERC, including market-based rate applications, qualifying facility self-certifications, applications for approval of transactions involving jurisdictional facilities, and interconnection of renewable generation. Previously, she was an associate attorney with Wright & Talisman, where she represented Southwest Power Pool and the MISO transmission owners in numerous FERC matters, including those involving energy market implementation and compliance with open access transmission directives. Conner earned her bachelor's degree from Purdue University and her law degree from Indiana UniversityMaurer School of Law.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conner-named-vice-president-of-ferc-and-rto-strategy--policy-301217076.html

SOURCE American Electric Power


