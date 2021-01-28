Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) President and CEO Charles Theuer Bought $98,780 of Shares

President and CEO of Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles Theuer (insider trades) bought 11,000 shares of TCON on 01/27/2021 at an average price of $8.98 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $98,780.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $135.993 million; its shares were traded at around $9.360000 . TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Healthcare Master Fund Ikarian bought 520,291 shares of TCON stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $9.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.6% since.

