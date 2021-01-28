>
Articles 

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of Year 2020 Distributions

January 28, 2021 | About: NYSE:ARE +1.99%

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) announced today the tax treatment of its year 2020 distributions as described in the chart below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. distributions.

Common Stock
CUSIP # 015271109
Ticker Symbol: ARE







Dividends


Capital Gains





Record
Date


Payment
Date


Distribution
Per Share


Taxable
Ordinary
(Box 1a)


Qualified(1)

(Box 1b)


Total(2)

(Box 2a)


Unrecaptured
Section 1250(3)

(Box 2b)


Return of

Capital(4)

(Box 3)


Section 199A(1)

(Box 5)

12/31/19


1/15/20


$

1.030000


$

0.676401


$


$

0.217845


$


$

0.135754


$

0.676401

3/31/20


4/15/20


1.030000


0.676401



0.217845



0.135754


0.676401

6/30/20


7/15/20


1.060000


0.696102



0.224190



0.139708


0.696102

9/30/20


10/15/20


1.060000


0.696102



0.224190



0.139708


0.696102





$

4.180000


$

2.745006


$


$

0.884070


$


$

0.550924


$

2.745006





100 %


65.67 %


— %


21.15 %


— %


13.18%


65.67 %
































(1)

Qualified and Section 199A dividends are a subset of, and included in, the taxable ordinary dividend amount.

(2)

For purposes of Section 1061 and Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), the aggregate "One Year Amounts Disclosure" and "Three Year Amounts Disclosures" are $0.884070 (100% of Box 2a) per share and $0.592378 (67.01% of Box 2a) per share, respectively. Such additional information generally pertains to shares held through "applicable partnership interests" subject to Section 1061.

(3)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 gain is a subset of, and included in, the total capital gain amount.

(4)

Return of capital represents a return of stockholder investment.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

Contact: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Communications, (626) 788-5578, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-announces-tax-treatment-of-year-2020-distributions-301216639.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.


