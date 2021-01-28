The Joint Chiropractic Announces New Regional Developer in Wisconsin and Western Michigan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, today announced Bosco Enterprises, LLC as the regional developer for the states of Wisconsin and western Michigan. Bosco Enterprises, LLC is managed by Jeff and Laura Bosco, who are also multi-unit franchisees with The Joint in Wisconsin, having opened their first clinic in 2014.

"We are excited to continue to power the growth in Wisconsin and add western Michigan through our regional development agreement," said Jeff. "The pandemic put a spotlight on small businesses and because The Joint is an essential business, we were able to remain open and serve our patients. For that reason, The Joint is a strong business opportunity for entrepreneurs and chiropractors."

The Bosco's development agreement includes Milwaukee, Green Bay and Appleton in Wisconsin, as well as Traverse City, Lansing/East Lansing, Battle Creek, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Holland, St. Joseph and Muskegon in Western Michigan. With more than 550 locations across the country, The Joint is leading the way in making chiropractic care more accessible for the millions of people seeking relief from back, neck, and joint pain.

Jeff and Laura will be responsible for guiding new franchisees through the process of launching their businesses, providing on-the-ground support, in addition to a robust training and support program.

"We are continuing to expand across the country, and adding Jeff and Laura as regional developers in the Midwest is indicative of The Joint's strategic development," said Eric Simon, vice president of franchise sales and development at The Joint Corp.

The Joint membership model eliminates the need for insurance while providing franchisees with a recurring revenue stream that helps maximize profitability and potentially quicken the return on investment. The business model works for chiropractors seeking to own a business that avoids insurance billing, and it works equally well for business investors who see the need for more accessible chiropractic care. For more information about The Joint franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 550 locations nationwide and over seven million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

