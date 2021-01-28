SunPower's Head of Policy and Strategy Elected to Executive Committee of Solar Energy Industries Association Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar and energy storage technology and services provider, today announced the election of Suzanne Leta, head of policy and strategy, to the executive committee of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) Board of Directors. With the incoming Biden-Harris administration, Leta will work to build diverse, bipartisan coalitions to advance policies that accelerate the deployment of distributed solar and storage and increase diversity, equity and inclusion within SEIA, the industry and its workforce at large, and the customers we serve.

"Without question, 2021 is shaping up to be another exciting year for solar and energy storage," said Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO of SEIA. "Suzanne's expertise, energy and dedication will be an instrumental part of our ability to meet SEIA's goals in the Solar+ Decade. SEIA has already benefited from Suzanne's involvement over the years, and together we will advance aggressive clean energy goals and invest in modern infrastructure and a diverse workforce."

An Opportune Moment for Solar

As a member of the executive committee, Leta will focus on implementing SEIA's Solar Vision for the Biden administration and 117th Congress , an agenda that SEIA is dedicated to moving forward within the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration. This agenda includes longer-term extension of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for both individuals and corporations, developing a diverse workforce, and increasing low-income access to distributed solar and storage. During Leta's term on the executive committee, she also plans to work with SEIA to reduce permitting costs via development and implementation of SolarAPP, advance model building codes that include solar and energy storage for new homes and buildings and adopt a clean electricity standard that includes distributed generation.

"We are at a significant turning point in the solar industry and have an incredible opportunity to accelerate a strong policy agenda by working in partnership with the incoming Biden-Harris administration, a new Congress, and state decision-makers motivated to fuel economic growth through renewable energy expansion," said Leta. "We believe that accelerating distributed solar and energy storage adoption will spur well-paying jobs across the country and provide lower cost electricity options for consumers while helping to tackle our climate crisis at the same time."

Experienced Clean Energy Leader

With 17 years of experience in renewable energy, Leta is known for her industry leadership and board expertise. At SunPower, she directs the market policy and strategy team, which is responsible for government relations, strategic business initiatives and new market entry. Before joining SunPower in 2015, she led the U.S. power and renewables business for Atkins, now SNC-Lavalin.

Leta currently serves on leadership and policy councils to the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), Advanced Energy Economy (AEE), Local Solar for All, and SolarAPP, and is also on the Renewable Energy Advisory Council for Energy Trust of Oregon.

