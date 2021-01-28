TGOD Launches Stillwater Brands' RIPPLE Gummies in Canada

Canada's first cannabis-infused confectionary product to offer a scientifically validated 15-minute onset

Same fast-acting technology used in quick-dissolving RIPPLE powder

Precisely dosed THC gummies available now

Additional flavours planned for Q2

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. ("TGOD" or the "Company") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce the launch of RIPPLE Gummies by TGOD, Canada's first cannabis-infused confectionary product to offer a scientifically validated 15-minute onset. They will initially be available in Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba, with plans to expand distribution across the country once provincial listings are received.

RIPPLE Gummies are made using certified organically grown cannabis, real fruit juice and all-natural flavours and colours. Each pack contains two precisely dosed 5mg THC-gummies for a total of 10mg, the maximum allowed under Canada's Cannabis Act.

RIPPLE Gummies leverage the same fast-acting proprietary technology used in quick-dissolving RIPPLE powder, which rapidly became one of the top-selling SKUs within the cannabis beverage category due to its scientifically validated 15-minute onset, a first in Canada.

"Canadian cannabis consumers love our quick-dissolving RIPPLE powder for its proven dose-controlled delivery mechanism; it offers a faster-acting, more standardized, and discreet alternative to most products currently on the market. With RIPPLE Gummies, we are bringing to market another proven product which has been a top seller where sold in the United States," commented Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "RIPPLE Gummies offer another convenient option for Canadians to consume their desired dose of cannabinoids with a unique, predictable onset of action."

As part of its licensing agreement with Stillwater, TGOD plans to further expand its RIPPLE offering with additional flavours Honey Infusion CBD and Mango Balance, scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2021.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD ) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA" and "TGOD.WB", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about future product launches, statements about the potency of specific cannabis strains, statements about the availability of specific products and statements about the future demand for organic products. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tgod-launches-stillwater-brands-ripple-gummies-in-canada-301217277.html

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.