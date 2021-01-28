RENOSY launches one-stop loan service for renovation costs, derived from Real Estate Investment

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate tech company GA technologies Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Ryu Higuchi, Securities Code: 3491; "the Company") announces that its group company RENOSY FINANCE Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO: Ryu Higuchi; "RENOSY FINANCE") has launched a new loan service for RENOSY real estate investment owners ("the Owner") to cover their renovation (repair) costs for existing apartments. This will reduce the Owner's burden of temporary self-funding for their renovation costs that may occur during long-term ownership of commercial property. In addition, reducing the Owner's burden of renovation costs will revitalize the existing apartment market by increasing the value of existing apartments.

[Main points]

Group company RENOSY FINANCE has launched a one-stop renovation loan service*1.

It will reduce the Owner's burden of temporary self-funding when renovation is needed,

and propose an easy repayment plan through rent increase*2 in line with the renovation.

The service will contribute to enhancing the value of existing apartments by creating an environment conducive to renovations.

RENOSY FINANCE provides a next-generation real estate investment service that realizes asset formation for the future through real estate x technology, such as property purchase through AI and asset management through applications. It also focuses on after-sales care*3 to maintain the asset value so that the Owner can manage their real estate assets with peace of mind.

RENOSY FINANCE launched this new loan service, which is designed to cover renovation costs for investment properties*4, to address aging deterioration for long-term ownership of apartments. RENOSY FINANCE provides a comprehensive and systematic income and repayment plan, minimizing the burden of the Owner to pay unexpected expenses, in order to propose a*2 repayment plan with a view toward rent increase after the renovation.

In addition, by connecting the RENOSY brand's renovation services and apartment management services*5, RENOSY FINANCE will provide a one-stop customer experience by minimizing procedures, including filling out application information and preparing necessary documents, and by achieving smoother loan screening. RENOSY FINANCE plans to implement an application system from My Page for RENOSY owners and within the app, as well as loan screening and progress management for renovation work.

Our group aims to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by enhancing our services that can contribute to increasing the value of existing apartments, thereby enhancing customer experience and revitalizing the existing real estate market.

*1 Loans are subject to screening prescribed by RENOSY FINANCE.

*2 Rent for renovated buildings managed by our group will generally increase by about 10% (however, it will depend on the conditions).

*3 As after-sales services following the purchase of real estate, RENOSY has been providing property management through an app, an easy rental management plan with a full security guarantee that provides comprehensive support for rental management, and dedicated services for investment properties specializing in investment apartments.

*4 To use these services, all the three conditions below must be satisfied:

(1) Property purchased through RENOSY real estate investment

(2) Rent property managed by RENOSY ASSET MANAGEMENT inc. (hereinafter "RAM")

(3) Renovation through investment renovation at RENOSY (renovation services provided by RAM)

*5 Rental management services provided by RAM

About RENOSY FINANCE

RENOSY FINANCE is a company of the GA technologies group that aims to create new real estate transaction experiences by combining FinTech(financial technology) and PropTech (property technology). RENOSY FINANCE have launched a new one-stop loan service for renovation costs.

Company Overview of GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Company Name: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Representative: President and Chief Executive Officer: Ryu Higuchi

URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/

Head Office: Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower 40F 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6290, Japan

Established: March 2013

Capital: ¥1,188,403,994 (as of December 31, 2020)

Business description:

Management of RENOSY comprehensive services and PropTech (real estate technology)(Real estate information media, real estate brokerage, real estate sales, design and construction, real estate management)

Development of SaaS-based B2B PropTech products

Research on real estate big data using AI

Management of overseas PropTech business, including Shenjumiaosuan, a platform for Chinese investors

Main group companies: ITANDI, Inc., Modern Standard Inc., Shenjumiaosuan Co., Ltd, and four other companies

Company Overview of RENOSY FINANCE

Company name: RENOSY FINANCE Inc.

Representative: President and Chief Executive Officer: Ryu Higuchi

URL: https://finance.renosy.co.jp/

Head Office: Sumitomo Fudosan Roppongi Grand Tower 40F 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6290, Japan

Established: November 2018

Capital: 60 million yen

Business description: Money lending business

Registration number: Governor of Tokyo (1) No. 31767, Member of the Japan Financial Service Association No. 006110

