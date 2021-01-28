Shaquille O'Neal Takes On The Biggest Sunday In Sports With LiveXLive

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today that it will livestream the biggest pre-game extravaganza "Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl", the ultimate must see for the big game on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT on LiveXLive .

The three hour pre-game live special will begin Sunday, Feb. 7 at 3PM ET simulcasted across LiveXLive's platform

Shaquille O'Neal is set to bring his unrivaled game-day energy to millions of living rooms with the ultimate Big Game Sunday Kick-Off Show broadcasting live from Tampa in a custom built SHAQ Bowl stadium. The all-new SHAQ Bowl will feature athletes, celebrities, and superstar artists across two teams, competing in fun and viral challenges to win the first ever SHAQ Bowl Trophy! The three hour pre-game live special will begin Sunday, Feb. 7 at 3PM ET/12PM PT, simulcasted on LiveXLive's app platform across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive's OTT partners such as Samsung TV, SLING, STIRR and LiveXLive's channels on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.

"With no in-person events this year, I teamed up with Mercari to create The SHAQ Bowl and connect Americans on the biggest day for sports of the year. Featuring a ton of my celebrity friends competing in viral challenges, plus superstar musical artists all live from Tampa, prepare for the most fun and action packed Big Game Sunday show ever!" - Shaquille O'Neal

"We have an incredible opportunity to bring together with Shaq, the best of music, sports and competitive challenges," stated LiveXLive President, Dermot McCormack. "There is not one athlete with as much charisma as Shaquille O'Neal who is the consummate host and connector to all things pop culture centric."

With a legacy as Big Game Weekend's most in demand and buzzed about event, Shaq's Fun House returns in 2021 as The SHAQ Bowl. Hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and 4x Pro-Bowler Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, featuring an unprecedented lineup of celebrity talent, SHAQ is inviting America to join him for the largest kickoff event of all-time.

The SHAQ Bowl Halftime Show Presented by Pepsi will feature Grammy Winning artist Migos and DJ Diesel in a-one-of-a-kind performance. Numerous other activations will be taking place in and around the show, from brands audiences all love.

Exclusive performances will be part of the Game Day vibe and will include: Bryson Tiller performing, presented by Papa John's

Mercari presents The SHAQ Bowl will showcase professional athletes, A-list celebrities, and musical artists in a series of showstopping viral challenges. The full list of participating talent includes:

Team Kansas City - Diplo, Ezekiel Elliott , Olivia Culpo , Quavo, Steve-O, The Miz

Team Tampa Bay - Anthony Anderson , Drew McIntyre , Nelly, Offset, Tim Tebow , Winnie Harlow

Mercari Presents The SHAQ Bowl Celebrity Challenges Live from Tampa:

#PassTheBall Challenge Presented by Mercari - A sports obstacle course that will include football, basketball, golf, and more

A sports obstacle course that will include football, basketball, golf, and more Celebrity Dodgeball - Prepare for the ultimate game of celebrity dodgeball

- Prepare for the ultimate game of celebrity dodgeball Hot Wing Challenge Presented by Truff - Shaquille O'Neal will find out who can handle the heat in this hot wing battle featuring Truff hot sauce

will find out who can handle the heat in this hot wing battle featuring Truff hot sauce Tug-of-War Presented by JCPenney - The biggest battle of strength will be officiated by Shaquille O'Neal

- The biggest battle of strength will be officiated by Dance Challenge Presented by Aéropostale - Shaquille O'Neal will serve as a judge when the teams bring their swagger to the dance floor

will serve as a judge when the teams bring their swagger to the dance floor Six-Pack Challenge Presented by Emsculpt Neo – Witness the celebrity teams as they duke it out in a sit-up challenge to determine which team has the most grit and which celebrity has the strongest core

Witness the celebrity teams as they duke it out in a sit-up challenge to determine which team has the most grit and which celebrity has the strongest core Sauce Showdown Presented by Skillshare - Bring "all the boys to the yard" with a game day skill test led by famed "Milkshake" R&B singer and chef Kelis

Bring "all the boys to the yard" with a game day skill test led by famed "Milkshake" R&B singer and chef Surf's Up Challenge Presented by Nautica - An ocean-inspired challenge to test which team can last the longest on a mechanical surfboard

In addition to the celebrity challenges, Shaquille O'Neal will join in on the fun with one very special challenge:

Shaquille O'Neal vs Bryson The #EpicStuffs Challenge Presented by Papa John's - An epic race between SHAQ and Bryson Tiller in Papa John's Epic Stuffed Chair, the ultimate sports-watching seat to enjoy the new Epic Stuffed Crust Pizza.

The LiveXLive platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. In 2020, LiveXLive's library has garnered over 118 million views worldwide. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and livestream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent including Pitbull, Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Hot Chelle Rae, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, and Champagne Drip.

About Mercari US

Mercari is your marketplace. Our platform connects millions of people across the U.S. to shop and sell items no longer being used. Mercari is constantly innovating to make exchanges easier, from at-home authentication to improvements in online payments and shipping. Mercari has more than 50 million downloads in the U.S. and 350,000 new listings every day, empowering the next generation to transform the way they shop. Mercari can be downloaded on app stores or accessed online through www.mercari.com .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

