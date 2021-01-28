Akamai Technologies Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, proudly announces that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This makes the fifth consecutive year the company has received such a score.

"Akamai is honored to be included among an elite group of companies dedicated to creating and maintaining an inclusive environment where all are treated with dignity and respect," said Anthony Williams, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Akamai. "A commitment to inclusion and diversity makes us a better company, a better global competitor, and a better corporate citizen in the many places where we do business. We strive to provide a work environment and culture where all employees feel that they can contribute and perform to the best of their abilities."

The 2021 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Akamai's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Akamai

Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visitwww.akamai.com,blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Media Relations

Gina Sorice

(646) 320-4107

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-technologies-earns-top-marks-in-human-rights-campaigns-2021-corporate-equality-index-301217208.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.