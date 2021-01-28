>
Athene Recognized As LGBTQ+ Friendly Employer By Human Rights Campaign Foundation

January 28, 2021 | About: NYSE:ATH +3.54%

Athene rated on Corporate Equality Index for first time in 2021

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 28, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") (NYSE: ATH), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced today it has been recognized as part of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI). CEI is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices, and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees. Athene joins the ranks of the 1,142 major businesses that were also ranked in the 2021 CEI.

(PRNewsfoto/Athene Holding Ltd.)

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families
  • Supporting an inclusive culture
  • Corporate social responsibility

"At Athene, we believe diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamental to organizational success," said Kristi Kaye Burma, EVP Human Resources at Athene. "Inclusion is an ongoing journey, and we have taken numerous steps to accelerate the realization of our goals. We will continue to foster a workplace that cultivates our differences and advances opportunities that will champion a diverse and talented workforce."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies and helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces in the U.S. and abroad. Athene earned a score of 80 percent during its first year participating in CEI.

"We know being inclusive is a competitive advantage," said Angela Jackson, SVP Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Athene. "We are creating a workplace that celebrates what makes people who they are and where everyone feels supported in bringing their best selves forward. Athene will continue to do this by promoting a space for meaningful connection as we have done with our LGBTQ+ employee resource group and by sponsoring important events and conversations that demonstrate our allyship."

Athene's full CEI Report can be found on the Human Rights Campaign website.

About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), through its subsidiaries ("Athene"), is a leading financial services company with total assets of $191.1 billion as of September 30, 2020 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene remains Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Athene Media Contacts:
Tory Flynn
+1 515 342 4958
+1 441 279 8502
[email protected]

Amanda Carstens Steward
+1 515 342 6473
+1 515 344 6060
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athene-recognized-as-lgbtq-friendly-employer-by-human-rights-campaign-foundation-301217346.html

SOURCE Athene Holding Ltd.


