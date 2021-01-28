N26 celebrates 7 million customers globally

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- N26 , the mobile banking platform redesigning banking for the 21st century, today celebrates surpassing seven million customers across Europe and the U.S., proving the strength of its digital value proposition.

The company grew its overall customer base by an additional two million since January 2020, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing digital banking platforms in Europe and the U.S.

Over 2020, N26 focused on improving and scaling its digital banking offerings to keep pace with its customers' changing needs. With more consumers turning to digital solutions amid the pandemic, N26 continued to see strong growth as people looked for new ways to bank safely from home without ever visiting a branch.

Alex Weber, Chief Growth Officer at N26 added, "As we celebrate our sixth company anniversary, it's inspiring to see that millions of people, including over 500,000 U.S. customers, trust in N26 to put their financial interests first. We have built a banking experience for the times we live in, not for a specific generation, especially in the confining and uncertain times we live in today."

Strengthening the Customer Experience

In 2020, N26 focused efforts on delivering new features, improved service and more choices to customers during the crisis, accelerating its innovation pipeline with an array of product launches to serve its evolving customers' needs.

At a time where digital banking has become even more relevant than before, N26 launched contactless payments, giving customers tap-to-pay options with either a smartphone wallet or N26 debit card. In addition, N26 introduced a rules for spaces feature, which allows users to automatically set recurring payments from their main space to any given space, making saving during the crisis effortless and simple.

Building an Industry

With continued investment in growth, N26 is preparing to offer new services in 2021. To achieve this, N26 plans to recruit 200 new hires globally to develop new innovations, including the expansion of its U.S. team by about 75%.

In addition, N26 will continue to strengthen its executive leadership team with C-Level hires. Having just welcomed two new additions to its executive leadership at the end of last year in the roles of Chief People Officer and Chief Operating Officer, the company also just announced this week that it has appointed Dr. Jan Kemper as Chief Financial Officer as the company gears up for its next phase of growth.

N26 co-founder and CEO, Valentin Stalf: "We are very excited to be increasing our commitment to expanding our product in new ways, to always stay ahead of the growing needs of our customers. We will continue to bring exciting everyday banking features to millions of additional customers who still feel stuck in the offline world."

About N26

N26 GmbH ("N26") is building the first mobile banking platform the world loves to use. Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal founded N26 in 2013 and launched the initial product in early 2015. Today N26 has more than 7 million customers in 25 markets. The company employs more than 1,500 employees across 8 office locations: Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Vienna, New York and São Paulo. With a full European banking license, state-of-the-art technology and no branch network, N26 has redesigned banking for the 21st century and is available on Android, iOS and desktop. N26 has raised close to $800 million from the world's most established investors, including Insight Venture Partners, GIC, Tencent, Allianz X, Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, Li Ka-Shing's Horizons Ventures, Earlybird Venture Capital, Greyhound Capital, Battery Ventures, in addition to members of the Zalando management board, and Redalpine Ventures. N26 currently operates in: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.S., where it operates via its wholly-owned subsidiary, N26 Inc., based in New York. Banking services in the U.S. are offered by N26 Inc. in partnership with Axos Bank®, Member FDIC. For more information about N26, please visit n26.com.

About Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide, digital-first bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partner. With over $13 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Axos Financial's wholly owned non-bank subsidiaries provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

