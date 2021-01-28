Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Rebranding of Newly Acquired LEMIN Lemonade to OOH LA Lemin

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the rebranding of its newly acquired beverage brand, LEMIN Lemonade. The rebranding includes a product name change to OOH LA Lemin, new logo, and a fresh new can design. The rebranding reflects the Company's commitment to bring OOH LA Lemin to major grocery and convenience store chains across the country with a new logo and full can graphic redesign that will appeal to the masses and mainstream retailers.

The Company is currently running production with the rebranded cans, which will be shipping to retailers in February. The rebrand has aided in closing deals with major chains and established partnerships with new distributors around the country, which will be announced soon. The Company will also be launching a new www.oohlalemin.com e-commerce website in February.

"I am excited to bring this new can design to market. We have worked on this brand refresh for over a year. There was a lot of market and consumer research that went into the design," stated Bill Stineman, VP of Product Management and Innovation of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "This new can will give OOH LA Lemin a modern appearance, provide clear customer communication on our better-for-you Lemonade attributes, as well as visually tell you how good our Lemonade tastes before you even try it!"

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit:

https://konagoldbeverage.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC.

Kona Gold , LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at: www.konagoldhemp.com

, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at: HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at: www.highdrateme.com

Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at: www.goldleafdist.com

Kona Gold Beverage , Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at: www.drinklemin.com

, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at: Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina .

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robert Clark

844-714-2224

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kona-gold-beverage-inc-announces-rebranding-of-newly-acquired-lemin-lemonade-to-ooh-la-lemin-301216967.html

SOURCE Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.