>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Fannie Mae Issues More Than $100 Million of Single-Family Green MBS Since April 2020

January 28, 2021 | About: OTCPK:FNMA -2.84% OTCPK:FNMA -2.84%

Programmatic Issuance is Part of Fannie Mae's Broader Environmental, Social, and Governance Efforts

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) announced today that it has issued a cumulative $111 million of Single-Family Green Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) since April 2020, when it first introduced these transactions to the market. The program is part of Fannie Mae's larger effort to tie its business activities to measurable and positive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) outcomes.

Fifteen offerings, ranging in size from $1.8 million to $15.4 million, have been issued by Fannie Mae in the ten months since the program's inception. Most recently, in January 2021, Fannie Mae issued three Single-Family Green MBS transactions totaling $17 million, which included loans for properties in Arizona, Maryland, New York, and Texas. The program's growth is due in part to an increase in the number of participating builder-lenders.

"We are pleased with the growth of our Single-Family Green MBS program and the positive reception from market participants and investors," said Arthur Johnson, Vice President, Capital Markets, Fannie Mae. "Investors have been drawn to this market because of our commitment to a programmatic issuance of securities pooling mortgages for energy-efficient homes. Also, an increase in the number of lenders participating in this program has helped broaden the geographic diversity of loans pooled in these offerings."

In 2020, the Single-Family Green Bond Framework received a "Light Green" Second Opinion from CICERO Shades of Green, a leading global provider of green ratings for bonds. The opinion is the result of a research-based evaluation of Fannie Mae's framework to determine the environmental robustness of the single-family mortgage issuances. Single-Family Green MBS are backed by newly constructed single-family residential homes with ENERGY STAR® certifications that meet or exceed the national program requirements for ENERGY STAR 3.0 Certified Homes.

For details regarding our Single-Family Green MBS program, visit www.fanniemae.com/GreenMBS.

To learn more about Fannie Mae's commitment to ESG, please visit our ESG page.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of people in America. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE (800-232-6643)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-issues-more-than-100-million-of-single-family-green-mbs-since-april-2020-301217394.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)