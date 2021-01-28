BioMarin Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced the Company received the top score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. BioMarin joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"At BioMarin, we believe that fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in our workforce helps our mission of delivering breakthrough therapies for rare disease patients," said Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin. "We are very proud to receive this important recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, highlighting the long-standing commitment of the BioMarin community to advancing LGBTQ equality within and beyond our Company."

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. BioMarin is among the 57 percent of these companies with global operations, helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in its workplaces abroad as well. BioMarin's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses. BioMarin is one of 27 biopharmaceutical companies listed in the 2021 CEI.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com . Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Contacts: Investors Media Traci McCarty Debra Charlesworth BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (415) 455-7451

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-earns-top-marks-in-human-rights-campaigns-2021-corporate-equality-index-301217137.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.