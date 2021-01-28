JTV®, Pulmonx® Corporation & Respiratory Health Association® Launch 2021 Catch Your Breath® Campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, is excited to announce its third annual Catch Your Breath® campaign, in partnership with Respiratory Health Association® (RHA) and co-sponsor Pulmonx® Corporation, to support the fight against women's lung disease.

At a time when respiratory health couldn't be more important, the month-long initiative aims to generate awareness about women's lung disease and raise funds for ongoing research efforts. Kicking off tomorrow, the campaign will provide viewers with endless educational opportunities to learn about the risk factors and symptoms of lung disease, along with the ability to donate funds to RHA's community lung health programs throughout the month of February 2021.

"Both respiratory health and community support are incredibly important to JTV," said Tim Matthews, CEO of JTV. "JTV women shine and add a sparkle to their lives, no matter the circumstances. We are extremely proud to sponsor Respiratory Health Association's Catch Your Breath campaign for the third year and continue to support the fight against women's lung disease during such a crucial and trying time."

This year, JTV is also joined by Pulmonx, makers of The Zephyr® Valve, the first minimally invasive option to treat emphysema/COPD and help patients breathe easier without the risk of major surgery.

"At Pulmonx, our mission as a company is to improve the lives of patients with severe COPD/emphysema," said Glen French, President and CEO of Pulmonx. "We are honored to join with JTV to raise awareness around women's lung health and the importance of research and new treatment options for lung disease."

With JTV and Pulmonx's combined efforts, customers can support the Catch Your Breath® initiative and join the cause in the following ways:

Learn more about the risk factors and symptoms of lung disease and enhance your lung health by visiting JTV.com/breath

Tune in to JTV for a special "Give More, Save More" event on Friday, January 29 th – Sunday, January 31 st for a chance to receive an exclusive promotional offer

– for a chance to receive an exclusive promotional offer Help fund important research and educational programs by purchasing items from a special Catch Your Breath® butterfly jewelry collection with 50% of the sale price directly benefiting the Respiratory Health Association

"With the number of women diagnosed with lung disease on the rise, there is still so much to do in terms of funding, research and education," said Joel Africk, President and CEO at Respiratory Health Association. "We are so grateful to have JTV support the Catch Your Breath campaign for yet another year, along with new co-sponsor Pulmonx. Their dedication to giving back plays a large role in the overall cause, and together we can win the fight against lung disease."

To donate, call JTV's Call Center (800) 619-3000 or go online at jtv.com/breath or womenslunghealth.org . To learn more about the JTV 2021 Catch Your Breath® campaign and/or JTV products, visit jtv.com and follow @jtv on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook and @jewelry on Twitter. To learn more about Pulmonx, visit www.mylungsmylife.com and follow @Pulmonx on Facebook and @My_lungs on Twitter.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 85 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn .

About Respiratory Health Association

A public health leader since 1906, Respiratory Health Association® (RHA) is dedicated to its mission of preventing lung disease, promoting clean air and helping people live better lives through education, research and policy change. To achieve that goal, RHA collaborates with researchers in pursuit of new treatments and cures for disease like asthma, COPD and lung cancer; empowers adults and children by teaching them skills to manage their health; delivers evidence-based tobacco cessation programs; and works with lawmakers to craft innovative policies that build a more equitable and sustainable future. Learn more at resphealth.org .

Respiratory Health Association's Catch Your Breath® campaign raises awareness and funding for lung health research and programs. Catch Your Breath® advocates increased funding for research to better understand lung disease – including asthma, COPD, lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis –and improve treatments. The initiative also educates the public and medical professionals about the disproportionate effects of lung disease on women. Learn more and get involved at womenslunghealth.org .

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is a pioneer in providing minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe lung disease. The Pulmonx solution, which is comprised of the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX® Lung Analysis Platform, is designed to treat severe emphysema/COPD patients who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a "breakthrough device." The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation. For more information, visit www.mylungsmylife.com/jtv.

