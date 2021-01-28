Carrier's EcoEnergy Insights Wins Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoEnergy Insights, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled services, is proud to announce it was awarded a Customer Value Leadership award by Frost & Sullivan. The award is for excellence in delivering value to customers in the AI-driven building technologies industry. Frost & Sullivan recognized the innovation-driven solutions and customer-centric approach of EcoEnergy Insights. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our enduring commitment to customers," said Ajay Agrawal, senior vice president, Strategy & Services, Carrier. "Customers are increasingly looking for advanced solutions and services that leverage data and analytics to increase energy efficiency and equipment up-time. Through our customer-centric service offerings, like CORTIX and our BluEdge Command Centers, we're using data insights to drive optimal equipment performance. This award showcases our expertise in AI and our ability to provide our customers true value from cutting-edge technology."

EcoEnergy Insights uses AI and IoT-enabled solutions to digitally transform building and equipment operations and has been extensively recognized for innovation, value and customer service. Its CORTIX® platform understands the unique context in which buildings and equipment operate. Its machine learning models use an exhaustive set of factors such as IoT data from equipment, business details like operating hours, weather patterns and service management data. The platform then analyzes the data, acts on defined deviations autonomously, and offers predictive actionable insights.

"EcoEnergy Insights has consistently maintained its exemplary performance despite the tough economic climate that negatively impacted several industry participants in 2020. Its analytical finesse, innovation-driven solutions, and customer-centric approach enabled Frost & Sullivan to recognize EcoEnergy Insights with the prestigious 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership award in the AI-driven building technologies industry," said Anirudh Bhaskaran, senior industry analyst, Energy & Environment, Frost & Sullivan.

For the Customer Value Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies globally for their outstanding customer impact and business impact. Industry analysts evaluate the participants based on their performance value, customer service excellence, operational efficiency, technological innovation and growth potential, among others, to identify the firms with best practices in the industry.

For more information on EcoEnergy Insights' suite of products and services visit ecoenergyinsights.com.

About EcoEnergy Insights

EcoEnergy Insights is a leading provider of AI and IoT-enabled solutions to digitally transform building and equipment operations. Their CORTIX™ platform collects data from multiple sources, analyzes it, acts on defined deviations autonomously and offers predictive actionable insights. The platform, combined with expert human analytics, has been delivering award-winning outcomes in comfort, maintenance and energy efficiency across multiple industries such as retail, hospitality and banking. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions. For more information, please visit www.ecoenergyinsights.com or write to [email protected] .

Contact: Shawn Menezes

+91 80 4904 5114

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carriers-ecoenergy-insights-wins-global-customer-value-leadership-award-from-frost--sullivan-301217297.html

SOURCE EcoEnergy Insights