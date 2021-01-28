>
Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Small and Microcap Company Showcase on February 4th

January 28, 2021 | About: AMEX:VNRX +2.61% XCNQ:BIGG -9.09% XPAR:ALLLN -1.85% LSE:MIRI -4.36% NAS:BSGM -2.51% N +0%

Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Small and Microcap Showcase. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET on Thursday, February 4th with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

REGISTER NOW AT https://bit.ly/2KEhljn

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

"We are pleased to highlight a diverse array of companies participating in the Small and Microcap Virtual Investor Conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We appreciate the collaboration of our co-sponsor Skyline Corporate Communications."

"Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC is honored to again be invited as the event sponsor, and to deliver the keynote presentation. This virtual conference includes an exciting line-up of public company presentations across a diverse array of sectors. We would like to offer our sincere thanks to our partners at the OTC Markets Group for this opportunity, and look forward to hearing presentations from company executives as they inform us about their businesses and their Company's competitive advantages," said Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC.

February 4th Agenda:

Eastern
ET
NYC

Full Company
Legal Name - Presentation Name

Ticker

9:00 AM

Keynote Presentation: Investing 101: Evaluating a Public Company's Corporate Communications Efforts

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC


9:30 AM

Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics S. A.

(OTCQX: LLEIF | BME: LLN | EPA: ALLLN)

10:00 AM

Mirriad Advertising plc

(OTCQB: MMDDF | LON: MIRI)

10:30 AM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd.

(OTCQX: ALVOF | TSX-V: ALV)

11:00 AM

Genprex, Inc.

(NASDAQ: GNPX)

11:30 AM

BioSig Technologies, Inc.

(NASDAQ: BSGM)

12:00 PM

VolitionRx Limited

(NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX)

12:30 PM

Earthasia International Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQX: ETIHY)

1:00 PM

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(NASDAQ: CTXR)

1:30 PM

VERB Technology Company, Inc.

(NASDAQ: VERB)

2:00 PM

Logiq, Inc.

(OTCQX: LGIQ)

2:30 PM

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

(OTCQB: CETY)

3:00 PM

Slinger Bag Inc.

(OTCQB: SLBG)

3:30 PM

Skye Bioscience, Inc.

(OTCQB: SKYE)

4:00 PM

Experion Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQB: EXPFF | TSX-V: EXP)

4:30 PM

BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

(OTCQB: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-investor-conference--webinar-small-and-microcap-company-showcase-on-february-4th-301217214.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


Comments

