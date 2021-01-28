Kroger Named One of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the Third Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced its third consecutive perfect score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's national benchmarking tool for corporate policies and practices supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees.

The annual survey assesses non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Kroger met or exceeded all Corporate Equality Index criteria, resulting in a perfect score of 100 and designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

"We are grateful to the Human Rights Campaign for recognizing our continued actions to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for the LGBTQ community across the Kroger family of companies," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "We remain committed to doing the work it takes to create long-lasting culture change and equality in our workplace."

Kroger's LGBTQ diversity, equity and inclusion highlights include:

Offers an associate resource group, providing an uplifting community for LGBTQ employees and allies;

Provides same-sex partner benefits and transgender-inclusive health care;

Partners with the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce to create and enhance relationships with LGBTQ suppliers;

Achieved Billion Dollar Roundtable status for reaching more than $1 billion in spend with certified minority- and women-owned suppliers;

in spend with certified minority- and women-owned suppliers; Ranked 12th on Omnikal's 2020 Omni50 list, which recognizes America's top 50 corporate and government buyers of products and services from inclusive and diverse suppliers.

In addition to these highlights, Kroger also recently announced its Framework for Action: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan, featuring both immediate and longer-term steps developed in collaboration with associates and leaders to accelerate and promote greater change in the workplace and in the communities the organization serves. The framework is designed to help Kroger better reflect the communities it serves and foster a culture that empowers everyone to be their true selves, inspires collaboration and fulfills the company's Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.

"While diversity, equity and inclusion are long-standing values at Kroger, last year ignited new conversations and revealed the deeper work we must do," said Monica Garnes, Fry's division president and DE&I Advisory Council executive chair. "We remain deeply focused on listening to LGBTQ associates as well as other voices and perspectives and applying those insights, benefitting our associates, customers and communities."

The Human Rights Campaign is the nation's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization that envisions a world where LGBTQ people are ensured equality at home, work and in every community.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign president. "This moment has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

