Keurig Dr Pepper Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that it has earned a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. KDP joins the ranks of 767 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"We are incredibly proud to earn a perfect score on the important Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. This recognition underscores the solid foundation that we have purposefully built since our merger less than three years ago," said Mary Beth DeNooyer, Chief Human Resources Officer for Keurig Dr Pepper. "While this honor highlights the progress we have made, we're not done. We are committed to continuous improvement and building an inclusive culture to ensure Keurig Dr Pepper fosters a diverse workplace where all voices are heard."

In addition to the strong programs already in place at KDP, several new initiatives in 2020 contributed to the company's top score, including the expansion of U.S. KDP Medical plan coverage to augment transgender medical coverage, the addition of domestic partners as eligible spouses to the U.S. KDP Medical plan, the creation of new partnerships with community organizations to help source strong LGBTQ+ talent and the initiation of a LGBTQ+ & Allies employee resource group.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

KDP earned a perfect 100 score by meeting all of the CEI's criteria, securing the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

About The Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

