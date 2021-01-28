CF Bankshares Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company") the parent of CFBank, announced that the Board of Directors of CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Company) authorized a new stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 250,000 of the Company's outstanding common stock on or before February 27, 2022. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock from time to time through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions. Open market repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and may be effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. The manner, timing and amount of any stock repurchases will be determined by the Company's management in its discretion based on its evaluation of various factors, including the trading price of the Company's common stock, market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented "We believe our stock is a good value, and the Board's approval of this stock repurchase program reflects confidence in our Company's intrinsic value. Repurchasing stock underscores our commitment to enhancing shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in our business model."

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. is a financial holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a boutique Commercial bank headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. CFBank has focused on bettering the Ohio economy and serving the financial needs of closely held businesses since 1892. Over a century has passed, and yet, our focus remains the same: guide fellow Ohioans to financial stability and success with agility, ease, and care. CFBank grew from a Federal Savings Association to a National Bank in December of 2016. As CFBank has expanded, we have maintained our penchant for individualized service and direct customer access to decision makers. CFBank now has locations in four major metro Ohio markets - Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron, as well as branch locations in Columbiana Country (two locations). In every location, CFBank provides commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, corporate treasury management, residential lending, and full-service retail banking services and products. In addition, CFBank also has a national residential lending platform. CFBank is also glad to offer its clients the convenience of online internet banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CFBankOnline.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, which are made in good faith by us. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) projections of revenues, income or loss, earnings or loss per common share, capital structure and other financial items; (2) plans and objectives of the management or Boards of Directors of CF Bankshares Inc. or CFBank; (3) statements regarding future events, actions or economic performance; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Words such as "estimate," "strategy," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "predict," "will," "intend," "plan," "targeted," and the negative of these terms, or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on local, national and global economic conditions in general and on our industry and business in particular, including adverse impacts on our customer's operations, financial condition and ability to repay loans, changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage market, and the effects of various governmental responses to the pandemic, including stimulus packages and programs; potential litigation or other risks related to participating in the U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program; uncertainty regarding the impact of changes in the U.S. presidential administration and Congress on the regulatory landscape, capital markets and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those additional risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including those identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with SEC for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. We believe that we have chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. We caution you, however, that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except to the extent required by law.

