Expansion of on-board toll payment solutions for rental fleets in Europe!

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility, (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation, and Rent A Car, a leader in the short-term proximity car rental market in France have signed an agreement this week to expand Electronic Toll Collection throughout France to more customers after conducting a successful multi-month pilot program.

Named "Easy Péage," this convenient, renter-friendly automatic toll payment service helps drivers avoid queuing at conventional cash or credit card toll plazas. It also offers the advantage of saving time and fuel, while allowing drivers to adhere to current social distancing guidelines by using the "Liber-T" lanes of French toll highways.

"We were thrilled to be the first in France and in Europe to bring this new solution to Rent A Car customers. After a successful test experience, we now look forward to working with Verra Mobility to expand Easy Péage nationally to more rental locations and a larger portion of our fleet of vehicles. Our partnership with Verra Mobility is a great demonstration of the collaboration between two innovative players to meet the constantly evolving mobility needs of French people," said Bruno Deschamps, Director of France Operations of Rent A Car.

Easy Péage launched in June 2020 amidst pandemic restrictions and facilitates strict adherence to local health policies. The objective of the pilot program was to successfully introduce the new toll payment service to customers and then transition to a national product implementation.

"We are appreciative of the commitment of the Rent A Car team to bring new and unique solutions to the rental car marketplace in France. The rollout of Easy Péage is a testament to truly visionary organizations joining forces and using technology to make meaningful progress in the smart mobility space. With years of successful operations in the US, and now France, we remain committed to extending our technology solutions to more countries in the EU, the UK and around the world," commented David Roberts, CEO of Verra Mobility.

"Easy Péage": How it works

Rent A Car customers have the option of choosing the Easy Péage electronic toll collection payment solution. Verra Mobility installs electronic toll collection payment boxes on the windshields of Rent A Car vehicles, which if they choose to use the service, allow customers to access the reserved "Liber-T" payment gates at the tolls plazas of 9,100 km of French motorways, without queuing at conventional barriers. The toll cost and service fees are debited from the same credit card used to secure the rental contract. This electronic payment solution improves customers' driving experience, by making it:

faster (no lines / queues);

environmentally conscious (no overconsumption of fuel linked to the "stop and go" of vehicles);

more practical (no credit card or cash to take out); and

safer (no interaction or contact between the driver and the toll staff, especially during this period of increased health precautions).

With a new agreement in place, the number of vehicles equipped with Verra Mobility's solution will increase, as will the number of locations where the service will be available to Rent A Car customers.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility is committed to developing and using the latest in technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier. As a global company, Verra Mobility sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem – one that brings together vehicles, devices, information, and people to solve complex challenges faced by our customers and the constituencies they serve.

Verra Mobility serves the world's largest commercial fleets and rental car companies to manage tolling transactions and violations for millions of vehicles. As a leading provider of connected systems, Verra Mobility processes millions of transactions each year through connectivity with more than 50 individual tolling authorities and more than 400 issuing authorities. Verra Mobility also fosters the development of safe cities, partnering with law enforcement agencies, transportation departments and school districts across North America operating thousands of red-light, speed, bus lane and school bus stop arm safety cameras. Arizona-based Verra Mobility operates in more than 15 countries. For more information, visit www.verramobility.com.

About Rent A Car

The French group Rent A Car is the leader in short-term proximity rental in France, with the highest revenue in the market and the first brand in spontaneous awareness in its business segment*. Faithful to its "+ proche, – cher" brand name which means "closer, cheaper," Rent A Car is a key player in local life: 850 employees work in its 440 agencies (our agencies, franchisees and "Aixam by Renta A Car" franchisees), located mainly in the city centers and periphery, spread across France, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Guyana.

Rent A Car offers its B2C and B2B customers a wide range of tourism and commercial vehicles. For more than 20 years, the group has been offering innovative services to satisfy their mobility needs, which are constantly evolving in a rapidly changing market: Freeloc € 19/day, mobility without a license, one-way vehicle with driver, self-service Presto vehicle 24/7. For more information: www.rentacar.fr

*Source: GMV Institute Study for the CNPA, February 2019

