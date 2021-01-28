It May Be Time to Buy American Airlines

Shares of air travel service provider American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) spiked more than 25% on Thursday morning to trade at $20.33 before retreating to settle around the $18 level. This rally followed the release of its fourth-quarter 2020 results, which topped revenue and earnings expectations.

Shares of the company are now up 17.60% from Tuesday's close and about 20% year to date. However, American Airlines is yet to recover from the 70% decline experienced between February and May. The company's stock is still down more than 40% from last year's highs of $30.47. This suggests that there is a lot of room to run in 2021 if a recovery is still on the cards.

Highlights from the recent quarter

American Airlines posted a 435.65% decline in earnings per share to a loss of $3.86 per share, which beat the expected loss of $4.11.

The company's revenue fell 64.40% to $4.03 billion amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was still better than the expected top line of $3.88 billion.

Total revenue for fiscal 2020 plunged 62.10% to $17.34 billion, down from $45.77 billion reported a year ago. This decline was primarily attributed to the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, including travel restrictions and country lockdowns.

The company reported an annual loss per share of $18.36 compared to earnings per share of $3.79 reported in 2019. American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said that 2020 was the most challenging in the company's history. However, he expressed optimism that the company is well prepared for 2021.

"As we look to the year ahead, 2021 will be a year of recovery. While we don't know exactly when passenger demand will return, as vaccine distribution takes hold and travel restrictions are lifted, we will be ready," he said.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, there is no expectation for the company to return to profitability within the next 12 months due to the uncertainties created by the pandemic.

However, when we factor in expected earnings five years down the line, American Airlines appears to be competitively valued at an exciting PEG ratio of 0.02. If flight restrictions are lifted sooner than expected, then it is possible that shares of the company could experience a significant rebound in the coming quarters.

The company's price-sales ratio of 0.43 is also relatively better than the price-sales ratio of close peers. JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) trades at a price-sales ratio of 1.07 while Alaska Air Group Inc.'s (NYSE:ALK) equivalent is 1.22. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is valued at a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

In summary, American Airlines appears to be valued at highly competitive multiples when compared to close peers. The company's long-term earnings growth also suggests that now could be a good time to buy while looking forward to a potential recovery in 2021.

Disclosure: No positions in the stocks mentioned.

