Ron Baron Comments on GoodRx Holdings

operates the nation's largest online platform providing users free access to drug pricing information and pharmacy discounts. Its shares gave back some of their heady post-IPO run after Amazon's announcement that it has entered the online pharmacy space. Although Amazon is a formidable rival, we believe its success is not assured as its participation is limited to the low-penetration mail order segment of the market. GoodRx has the advantages of the leading brand, best pricing, telehealth tie-in, and nascent opportunities in drug manufacturer referrals.

