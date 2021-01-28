Dynatronics Corporation Launches New Table Products

New Electric Stand-In Table with Patient Lift and Updated Premium Treatment Table Now Available

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced the introduction of a new bariatric stand-in table with motorized patient lift and a premium laminated H-brace treatment table.

The Bariatric Electric Stand-In Table with Patient Lift ("Hausmann Model 6177") is a motorized variable-height stand-in table with the ability to lift a 500-pound patient from a sitting position to a standing position. This model replaces a previously discontinued model and is now fully made in the USA. The Premium H-Brace Treatment Table ("Hausmann HTT table") provides a 500-pound patient weight capacity, and features rounded corner upholstery and a backrest design option making it highly competitive in the marketplace. The high-quality laminate and vinyl design of the Hausmann HTT table withstands heavy cleaning and disinfecting required in today's healthcare environment.

"These new products are a great complement to our high-quality suite of specialized rehabilitative offerings and help physical therapists treat patients more quickly and with greater efficiency," said John Krier, CEO of Dynatronics. "Hausmann Model 6177 includes features needed in the marketplace with its motorized capabilities and the Hausmann HTT table offers new benefits over our previous offerings. Over time, we expect these new products to deliver incremental sales at higher margins to our current business. We believe that these new products will enhance our brands' value in the marketplace."

The Hausmann Model 6177 and Hausmann HTT tables are available through Hausmann Industries', a subsidiary of Dynatronics, dealer network as well as through Dynatronics' sales channels.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris™, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

