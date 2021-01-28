Anaconda Mining Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

"Anaconda Mining is very pleased to be named in the OTCQX® Best 50 and would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support. We are a unique junior gold mining company with a growing development project at Goldboro in Nova Scotia and an exciting exploration project at Tilt Cove in Newfoundland, in addition to generating ongoing free cash flow from our Point Rousse operations. We are excited to build on our successes from 2020, and we begin the year with a strong treasury to execute our aggressive growth strategy."

~Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Anaconda Mining Inc.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

For the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2021_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in Atlantic Canada. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~11,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an on-going feasibility study.

