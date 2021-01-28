>
Donaldson Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

January 28, 2021


Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2021. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years, and Donaldson was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.



About Donaldson Company



Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at [url="]www.Donaldson.com[/url].

