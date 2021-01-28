Takeda Presents Positive Results For Mobocertinib in Patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC Who Received Prior Platinum-based Chemotherapy

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ([url="]TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK[/url]) (“Takeda”) today announced new data from the Phase 1/2 trial of mobocertinib (TAK-788) orally administered in previously treated patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion+ metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) will be presented as a late-breaking oral session at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) on Friday, January 29 SGT.
“Results show mobocertinib demonstrated clinically meaningful responses and a noteworthy duration of response in patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who received prior platinum-based therapy,” said Pasi A. Jänne, M.D., Ph.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “These data are promising and provide further evidence for mobocertinib as a potential oral treatment for patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC, who are in critical need of targeted treatment options.”
The analysis of platinum-pretreated patients included patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who received prior platinum therapy from the Phase 1/2 trial. All patients were treated at the 160 mg once daily oral dose. Key findings from this population include:
The safety profile observed was manageable. The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs; ≥ 20%) in platinum-pretreated patients from the May data cutoff were diarrhea (90%), rash (45%), paronychia (34%), nausea (32%), decreased appetite (32%), dry skin (30%) and vomiting (30%). Grade ≥3 TRAEs (≥5%) included diarrhea (21%). Nineteen patients (17%) discontinued due to AEs, most commonly diarrhea (4%) and nausea (4%). The safety profile from the November data cutoff was consistent with that of the May data cutoff.
“The importance of advancing research for people living with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC – a complex and devastating disease with no approved targeted therapies – cannot be overstated, as existing treatment options provide limited benefit and patients often have poor survival outcomes,” said Christopher Arendt, Head, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda. “We’re proud of these positive results from mobocertinib, the first oral therapy designed to selectively target their disease, and we look forward to submitting data from the platinum-pretreated population analysis to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory agencies around the globe.”
Mobocertinib is currently not approved for EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC.
Takeda will host a briefing for analysts and investors on Friday, January 29, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these data and the mobocertinib program.Please contact [email protected] for further details. Presentation slides and an archived replay of the webcast will be available at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Freports%2Fir-events%2F[/url].
About the Phase 1/2 Trial
The Phase 1/2 trial aims to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor activity of oral mobocertinib in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial is comprised of a Phase 1 dose-escalation, evaluating mobocertinib as a monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy, and a Phase 2 expansion, which includes seven different cohorts, as well as an extension cohort, investigating the anti-tumor activity of mobocertinib in various trial populations.
The platinum-pretreated population analysis investigated 114 patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion+ metastatic NSCLC (mNSCLC) who received prior platinum-based therapy from the escalation and expansion phases of the Phase 1/2 trial and were treated with mobocertinib at the 160 mg once daily dose.
The Phase 2 extension cohort, known as EXCLAIM, investigated 96 previously treated patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who were treated with mobocertinib at the 160 mg once daily dose.
About Mobocertinib (TAK-788)
Mobocertinib, an oral therapy, is a potent, small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) specifically designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion mutations. In 2019, the U.S. FDA granted mobocertinib Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of lung cancer with human EGFR 2 (HER2) mutations or EGFR mutations including Exon20 insertion mutations. In April 2020, mobocertinib received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. In October 2020, mobocertinib was designated as a Breakthrough Therapy in China by the Drug Review Center (CDE) for the same indication.
About EGFR Exon20 Insertion+ mNSCLC
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common form of lung cancer, accounting for approximately 85% of the estimated 1.8 million new cases of lung cancer diagnosed each year worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.1,2 Patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion+ metastatic NSCLC (mNSCLC) make up approximately 1-2% of patients with NSCLC, and the disease is more common in Asian populations compared to Western populations.3-7 This disease carries a worse prognosis than other EGFR mutations because there are currently no FDA-approved therapies that target Exon20 insertions, and current EGFR TKIs and chemotherapy provide limited benefit for these patients.
Takeda is committed to continuing research and development in EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC with the hope of introducing a targeted treatment option for the approximately 30,000 patients diagnosed with the disease worldwide each year.3,4
Takeda’s Commitment to Oncology
Our core R&D mission is to deliver novel medicines to patients with cancer worldwide through our commitment to science, breakthrough innovation and passion for improving the lives of patients. Whether it’s with our hematology therapies, our robust pipeline, or solid tumor medicines, we aim to stay both innovative and competitive to bring patients the treatments they need. For more information, visit [url="]www.takedaoncology.com[/url].
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ([url="]TSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK[/url]) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.
For more information, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com[/url].
Important Notice
For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.
The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “ensures”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could” “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda’s other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Freports%2Fsec-filings%2F[/url] or at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda’s future results.
1 World Health Organization. Latest Global Cancer Data. [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.who.int%2Fcancer%2FPRGlobocanFinal.pdf[/url]. Accessed May 11, 2019.
2 American Cancer Society. What is Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer? [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cancer.org%2Fcancer%2Fnon-small-cell-lung-cancer%2Fabout%2Fwhat-is-non-small-cell-lung-cancer.html[/url].
3 Riess, Jonathan W. Diverse EGFR Exon 20 Insertions and Co-Occurring Molecular Alterations Identified by Comprehensive Genomic Profiling of NSCLC. [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jto.org%2Farticle%2FS1556-0864%2818%2930770-6%2Ffulltext[/url]. Accessed April 7, 2020.
4 Fang, Wenfeng. BMC Cancer. EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations and response to osimertinib in non-small-cell lung cancer. [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fbmccancer.biomedcentral.com%2Farticles%2F10.1186%2Fs12885-019-5820-0[/url]. Accessed April 7, 2020.
5 Kobayashi Y, Mitsudomi T. Not all epidermal growth factor receptor mutations in lung cancer are created equal: Perspectives for individualized treatment strategy. Cancer Sci. 2016;107(9):1179-1186. doi:10.1111/cas.12996
6 Yatabe Y, Kerr KM, Utomo A, et al. EGFR mutation testing practices within the Asia Pacific region: results of a multicenter diagnostic survey. J Thorac Oncol. 2015;10(3):438-445. doi:10.1097/JTO.0000000000000422
7 Kris MG, Johnson BE, Berry LD, et al. Using multiplexed assays of oncogenic drivers in lung cancers to select targeted drugs. JAMA. 2014;311(19):1998-2006. doi:10.1001/jama.2014.3741
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NYSE:TAK. Click here to check it out.
- NYSE:TAK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NYSE:TAK
- Peter Lynch Chart of NYSE:TAK
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128005072/en/