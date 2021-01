Omega Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:NYSE:OHI ) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.67 per share. The common stock dividend is payable Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, February 8, 2021.Omega also announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2020 fourth quarter results and current developments.To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on toand click the “4Q 2020 Earnings Call” hyperlink under the “Upcoming Events” section on Omega’s homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.Analysts and investors within the United States interested in participating are invited to call (877) 511-2891. The Canadian toll-free dial-in number is (855) 669-9657. All other international participants can use the dial-in number (412) 902-4140. Ask the operator to be connected to the “Omega Healthcare Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.”Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at [url="]www.omegahealthcare.com[/url].

