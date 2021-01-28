TechTarget Named to Forbes' 2021 List of America's Best Small-Cap Companies

[url="]TechTarget[/url], Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced it has been named to the [url="]Forbes+2021+list+of+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Small-Cap+Companies[/url].

126% YoY total return through 2020 - Outperforming the S&P 500 Media and Russell 2000 indices by 688% and 530% respectively.







11% YoY and 40% 5-year revenue growth for the period ended September 30, 2020.







≈10% YoY growth in Return on Equity.







169% 5-year growth in Return on Equity.

















Acquired three leading companies in their respective spaces: Data Science Central, BrightTALK and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), thereby expanding its opt-in audiences, services and significantly bolstering already-leading purchase intent data.







Delivered a major update to Priority Engine TM , the Company’s SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform, launching rich Prospect-Level Intent TM to dramatically accelerate technology marketing and sales engagements.







Won almost 30 editorial awards from the Association of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) recognizing the quality of TechTarget’s highly targeted, decision-support content for enterprise technology buyers.







Was recognized as a leader in multiple G2 Grid® Reports on Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence and Sales Intelligence.







Forbes evaluated companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion, with positive sales growth over a 12-month period and a share price of at least $5. Forbes ranked the top 100 companies based on earnings and sales growth for the latest 12 months and over five years, one- and five-year returns on equity, and 52-week total return, with greater weight given to the latest 12-month and one-year data.TechTarget was named to Forbes’ top 100 list due to its strength in all categories evaluated:“We’re very pleased to be recognized as one of the best small-cap companies in America,” said Michael Cotoia, chief executive officer of TechTarget. “This honor is certainly a testament to the long-term strength of our business model, our industry-leading portfolio of intent data-driven products & services and our continuous focus on driving meaningful results for our customers. But most importantly, it represents the great people at TechTarget and their drive, creativity and passion – they are the engine that truly drives our success. 2020 was a good year at TechTarget and we’re super excited about what we’ll deliver for our customers in 2021.”Achieving this Forbes ranking caps a year of significant growth and success in which TechTarget:To learn more about TechTarget, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.techtarget.com[/url].[url="]TechTarget[/url] (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.[url="]Enterprise+Strategy+Group+%28ESG%29[/url] is a division of TechTarget and [url="]BrightTALK+Limited[/url] is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechTarget.TechTarget has offices in Boston, Denver, London, Manchester (UK), Munich, New York, Paris, Phoenix, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit [url="]techtarget.com[/url] and follow us on Twitter [url="]%40TechTarget[/url].

