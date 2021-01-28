Uber Eats Announces Prescription Delivery in NYC with Nimble

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced its plans to expand on-demand prescription delivery in New York City, powered by Nimble. Today’s expansion into the Big Apple follows a successful prescription delivery pilot in Dallas, Austin and Houston, Texas.Through this partnership with Nimble, Uber Eats now connects New Yorkers with on-demand prescription delivery, where they can easily transfer existing prescriptions—or fulfill new ones—from neighborhood pharmacies right from their app. Controlled substances are ineligible as are prescriptions paid for—in whole or in part—by any government healthcare program such as Medicare, Medicaid, or TRICARE.said Kiran Vinta, Uber’s US GM for New Verticals.With this expansion into one of the largest US metros, Nimble continues to serve as a champion for neighborhood pharmacies, providing them opportunities to retain and grow their customer base by working with partners as accessible and committed to consumer needs as Uber.Talha Sattar, Founder and CEO of Nimble, said.Uber’s continued expansion of prescription delivery services will allow customers to manage prescriptions with the tap of a button, directly from the Uber Eats application—and follow their prescriptions at every step of the journey: from their phone to the pharmacy to their doorstep.Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.Nimble is the nation’s leading prescription delivery service, making delivery simpler, faster and more affordable for patients and pharmacies. Pharmacy customers can schedule their prescription deliveries through a convenient, easy-to-use mobile application or website. Nimble has raised over $50m of venture capital from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, First Round Capital, DAG Ventures and Khosla Ventures and is based in Redwood City, CA.Press kit [url="]here[/url] with images of the user interface, showing how Uber Eats users can find their local pharmacy.

