Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Continues Expansion of RF/Microwave with Quantum Microwave

January 28, 2021 | About: RELL +2.23%

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. ( RELL) announced today a new distribution agreement with Quantum Microwave, a US-based manufacturer of microwave and millimeter-wave solutions. This is a global agreement, excluding Japan, China, and Taiwan.

With a specialty in mmWave and microwave products, Quantum Microwave offers a variety of waveguide components and adapters that reach up to 325 GHz as well as connectorized amplifiers, antennas, and mixers. Quantum Microwave also has a range of cryogenic microwave components that support the newly emerging quantum computing market, which work at temperatures as low as 10 mK.

“Quantum Microwave is a perfect fit for Richardson. Both companies are committed to providing the highest reliability and quality products for various applications, including RF and microwave communications, 6G and quantum computing, test equipment, and radar,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Their high quality and novel design are ideal for both existing and new markets.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

“With new technologies like 6G and quantum computing already underway it is important to have a global presence and strong value add solutions provider,” said Andy Cobin, President of Quantum Microwave. “Our partnership with Richardson Electronics will allow us to have a further reach for these new markets while also providing excellent support to our customers.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
[email protected]

