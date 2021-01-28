FMC Corporation Earns Second Consecutive Perfect Score on 2021 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) proudly announces that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is the second consecutive year the Company has earned a perfect CEI score.

"While 2020 presented several unprecedented challenges with the pandemic and a focus on racial injustice, particularly in the U.S., FMC has continued to drive progress in creating a workplace that fosters engagement and a sense of belonging for employees," said Mark Douglas, president and chief executive officer at FMC. "Our CEI score reflects how we prioritize and embrace the benefits of diversity in our workforce so employees can grow and contribute to their fullest potential."

FMC supports LGBTQ employees through SPECTRUM, an FMC employee resource group (ERG) for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees and their allies. It focuses on increasing the visibility of LGBTQ issues within the Company through education and awareness initiatives. The group holds events throughout the year to reinforce Company commitments to fairness and equality, and advocates for new or modified policies where necessary to establish best practices for LGBTQ inclusion. SPECTRUM is one of six employee resource groups at FMC, which also include The Bridge, a multicultural ERG; Women's Initiative Network (WIN); i-Gen, an intergenerational ERG; Valuing Individuals with Visible and Invisible Disabilities (VIVID); and Honor, a veterans group open to all employees to promote, raise awareness and support veterans within FMC and our local communities.

"Despite remote work arrangements at most FMC sites in 2020, our Diversity and Inclusion team and more than 20 employee resources group chapters were not deterred in supporting employees around the world," said Subarna Malakar, director of Global Diversity and Inclusion at FMC. "They orchestrated more than 50 trainings, discussion sessions, networking events and unique programs focused on life and work challenges during the pandemic."

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to view the full report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

